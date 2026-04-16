Eight dead, several injured after a vehicle collided with a lorry in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool. The deceased were pilgrims from Karnataka. President Murmu and PM Modi expressed condolences, with the PM announcing Rs 2 lakh ex gratia for victims.

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday extended her condolences to bereaved families over the road accident in Kurnool district that claimed eight lives and left several other injured.

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"The news of the tragic loss of lives in a road accident in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh is distressing. I extend my deep condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the quick recovery of those injured," the President said.

The news of the tragic loss of lives in a road accident in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh is distressing. I extend my deep condolences to the bereaved families and pray for quick recovery of those injured. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 16, 2026

Details of the Tragic Accident

The accident occurred near Chilakaladona in Mantralayam mandal when a Bolero vehicle collided with a ready-mix lorry, according to police officials. Five people died instantly, while three others succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

PM Modi Announces Ex Gratia for Victims

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed condolences over the road accident in the Kurnool district and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the victims' families.

"The mishap in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh is deeply painful. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Prime Minister's Office posted on X.

The PMO further mentioned that PM Modi has announced financial assistance from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), stating that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of each deceased, while the injured would receive Rs 50,000.

Around 10 to 12 people sustained injuries in the accident. The injured were immediately shifted to Emmiganur Hospital for treatment, officials added.

Police further stated that the deceased had been identified as pilgrims from Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru region.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)