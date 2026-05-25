The Supreme Court refused an NGO's plea to clarify its dog euthanasia order, filed after Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's statement allegedly misinterpreted it. The court directed the petitioner to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain an application filed by an NGO seeking clarification on the court's recent direction permitting euthanasia of dogs in certain circumstances.

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A lawyer, appearing for the NGO, mentioned the matter for urgent hearing of the application for clarification, stating a public statement made by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to eliminate stray dogs. He said the Supreme Court's order is being misunderstood and implemented in a manner contrary to the law and the Punjab Chief Minister has tweeted that the Supreme Court has given a free hand to kill all the dogs.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said the court can't be expected to change its order just because a public statement was made by a Chief Minister. The bench asked the petitioner to approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court since it has allowed the concerned High Courts to continue monitoring the matter, and it will not entertain the issue. The lawyer also mentioned the media reports concerning the removal of dogs from Khalsa College.

NGO's Application and Concerns

NGO Animals Are People Too filed the application in the pending proceedings before the Supreme Court, saying the court's direction is being misinterpreted by authorities to justify the unlawful killing or removal of dogs.

Clarification Sought on Euthanasia Rules

It has sought clarification from the bench that euthanasia of dogs can be carried out only in narrowly defined circumstances and strictly in accordance with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, after due verification by qualified experts. The NGO sought directions to all State Directors General of Police to ensure that no dogs are unlawfully killed, poisoned, or otherwise harmed in the name of implementing the court's order.

Background of the Apex Court's Order

On May 19, the apex court ordered that rabid, incurably ill or dangerous/aggressive dogs can be euthanised by proper authorities to curb a threat to human life and safety, subject to assessment by qualified veterinary experts and strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and other laws.

Defining an 'Aggressive Dog'

The NGO has said that the definition of "aggressive dog" has not been clearly defined in the ABC Rules and it may lead to a situation where ordinary stray dogs may be arbitarily be labelled as "aggressive" by local authorities, leading to unlawful killings. Hence, it asked the court to clarify that no dog may be declared as "aggressive" except upon examination and recommendation by a duly constituted Committee consisting of a qualified government veterinary doctor, a representative of a recognised Animal Welfare Organisation/NGO and a representative from the concerned local authority. (ANI)