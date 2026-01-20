YouTube Weight-Loss Advice Turns Deadly for 19-Year-Old in Madurai
A college student from Madurai consumed borax (Vengaram) to lose weight, as seen in a YouTube video. She tragically died due to the resulting vomiting and diarrhea.
Obesity
Kalaiyarasi (19), a college student from Madurai, was struggling with her weight. She saw a YouTube video suggesting borax for weight loss, bought it, and consumed it.
College student who consumed borax
Soon after, she began vomiting and had diarrhea. Her parents took her to a hospital. The symptoms returned after she got home, leading to another hospital visit.
Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital
Back home, Kalaiyarasi cried to her father about severe stomach pain and bloody diarrhea. At 11 PM, it happened again. The shocked family rushed her to Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital.
Police Investigation
Doctors who examined her said she had died on the way to the hospital. The police were informed. They sent her body for an autopsy and have registered a case to investigate.
What is Vengaram (Borax)?
Vengaram (Borax) is sodium tetraborate, a mineral salt. It's used for melting gold and in tiny, purified amounts in some medicine. Her death was due to consuming it ignorantly.
