Inside Vande Bharat train’s new sleeper coaches (PHOTOS)

Indian Railways, known for innovation, is introducing Vande Bharat sleeper coaches in 2024, as per Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. These coaches offer spacious berths, attractive interiors, restrooms, a mini pantry, and advanced safety features. They focus on efficiency and eco-friendliness, enabling long-distance, high-speed overnight travel while prioritizing passenger comfort. The addition of sleepers to the Vande Bharat Express trains is expected to boost railway passenger numbers, emphasizing speed, safety, and service in line with India's self-reliance goals.

The Indian Railways, known for its innovative use of technology to provide passengers with a comfortable and time-saving travel experience through Vande Bharat Express trains, has now introduced enhanced facilities for sleeper coaches.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared pictures of the new Vande Bharat sleeper coaches, set to be in service in the upcoming year. These additions aim to offer passengers a fast and comfortable journey. The sleeper version of the Vande Bharat concept train is expected to debut in early 2024, as announced by the Railway Minister.

Vande Bharat sleeper coaches have already gained recognition for their spacious berths, attractive interiors, ample restroom facilities, mini pantry, and advanced safety features.

The new Vande Bharat sleeper coaches have been designed with several additional features, focusing on efficiency and eco-friendliness.

Previously, Vande Bharat trains did not offer sleeper options, but this will change in the coming year. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's social media posts showcasing the sleeper coach garnered widespread attention, highlighting the potential to increase the number of railway passengers by saving time and offering a comfortable travel experience.

Vande Bharat Express, a symbol of a progressive and self-reliant India, is designed to revolutionize the travel experience, emphasizing speed, safety, and service.

Equipped with world-class amenities, Vande Bharat Express continues to evolve since its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019.

The first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting New Delhi and Varanasi, commenced its journey on February 15, 2019, and was manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.

The introduction of these sleeper coaches is significant for Indian Railways as it enables long-distance, high-speed overnight travel while ensuring passenger comfort.