Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli is witnessing an ongoing police investigation into the death of 30-year-old social media influencer Nidhi Tiwari, whose online presence had made her a familiar face to millions of followers. The circumstances surrounding her death on Saturday night have raised questions about her final phone conversation with Sonu Singh, an engineer working for an outsourcing company linked to Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL).

According to family members, quoted by Aaj Tak report, Singh was speaking to Nidhi shortly before the incident. He later called her mother, Hemlata Tiwari, and alerted her to the situation. Police are now examining the sequence of events, including the phone conversation and other available evidence.

The exact reason behind Nidhi’s death has not yet been established. Police are yet to publicly disclose the complete contents of the conversation, and there is no confirmed account of what was said immediately before the incident.