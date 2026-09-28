The Delhi government’s partnership with ICCR aims to expand international cultural engagement, promote local artists and heritage, and create opportunities involving tourism, students and academic exchange.

Delhi is working to leverage its artistic traditions and native talent on a global scale. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Government of Delhi and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). The agreement is meant to enhance cultural collaboration and create global opportunities for artists and cultural talent of the capital.

This project also combines several fields like cultural diplomacy, tourism, international students and academic exchange. The Indian Council for Cultural Relations, an organization that functions under the Ministry of External Affairs, focuses on international promotion of Indian culture via cultural programs, artists’ exchange and scholarships.

Delhi’s Artistic Traditions, Cultural Heritage and Contemporary Talent Get International Exposure

The agreement will enable Delhi’s artistic traditions, heritage and talent to get global exposure through cultural programs and exchanges.

Delhi’s heritage, performing arts, music, literature, food and different cultural traditions are already an important part of its identity. Increased cultural exposure of the city could also mean new opportunities for developing cultural and heritage tourism.

Focus on Young and Local Artists

One of the important aspects mentioned in the initiative is the increased international exposure for local and young artists. According to the Delhi Tourism and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra, the government plans to link their talent with international platforms.

In addition, there will be a database of the artists from Delhi, which would assist the government in identifying artists from various domains of art for participating in cultural events and international engagements.

ICCR currently follows the process of artist empanelment which includes not only individuals but also cultural groups, and their cultural department organizes international delegations, exhibitions and festivals.

International Students and Academic Interaction

Another aspect of the partnership includes interaction of international students and academic communities. Delhi has many prestigious universities and higher education institutions whereas ICCR implements student scholarships and programs for the international community.

The increased interaction of international students with the academic and cultural organizations of Delhi can facilitate cultural and academic interaction.

Delhi’s Culture And Cultural Diplomacy

This MoU fits into the larger picture of international cultural diplomacy where ICCR defines its mandate as bridging India and the outside world through culture, scholarship, and people-to-people interaction.

For Delhi, the task ahead would be to connect their local cultural practitioners and heritage to this larger network of the international community. The success of the project in the future will hinge on the programs and interactions that take place under the initiative.