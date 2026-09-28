BJD leader Sujata Karthikeyan and supremo Naveen Patnaik slammed the BJP over the MMDR Amendment Act. They allege the act is an 'injustice to Odisha' as it strips the state of its constitutional rights and will cause huge revenue losses.

BJD Slams 'Injustice to Odisha'

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Sujata Rout Karthikeyan on Monday slammed the BJP-led government over the MMDR Amendment Act, saying that it is state’s constitutional right to tax its mineral wealth to generate money for welfare of the people of the state.Interacting with the media, she also slammed the BJP MPs from Odisha who supported the bill in Parliament, saying they “did injustice to Odisha”.

She said implementation of Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2026 will lead to huge loss of revenue for Odisha. "It is Odisha's constitutional right to tax its mineral wealth, and in that sense, for the people of Odisha and for their development. In 2004, under this very constitutional right, Naveen Patnaik, the then Chief Minister, made a law for the development of Odisha. Against that law, mining companies went to court. For 20 years, the BJD fought this battle in court for the rights of the people of Odisha. This struggle went on. In 2026, the decision of the Supreme Court came before a nine-member constitutional bench, and it came in favor of Odisha,” Sujata Rout Karthikeyan said.

“This gave Odisha the right to receive thousands of crores of rupees and also saved its constitutional right. But suddenly, in 2026, the MMDR Amendment Act, brought by the BJP government, took away this constitutional right of ours and stopped this money from coming to Odisha. This money is extremely important for a state like Odisha, and it is very sad that the MPs elected from Odisha by the BJP voted in support of this law. Those people did an injustice to Odisha," she added.

She earlier referred to the BJD’s protest against the Amendment Act and said the party continue this fight under the leadership of former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik till the amendment is repealed She said measures taken by the BJD government for mining revenue, which were upheld by the court, would have provided substantial resources to the state for development of people.

“However the MMDR Amendment Act was brought in by the BJP which stripped Odisha of its Constitutional powers and stopped these financial resources from coming to the state. This loss was in thousands of crores of rupees. It is a matter of great shame and very unfortunate that the BJP leaders who had been elected by the people of Odisha, went to Parliament and supported this law. They supported the stripping away of our Constitutional rights. It is very unfortunate because in 2024 elections, they took people's vote in the name of Odia pride. The BJD will continue its fight. The lies of the BJP have been exposed. We shall continue this fight under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik till this MMDR Act is repealed," she said.

Naveen Patnaik Leads Protest, Demands Withdrawal

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) today staged a protest march in Bhubaneswar against the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2026, demanding its withdrawal and alleging that the legislation curtails Odisha's powers over its mineral resources.

BJD supremo and Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, Naveen Patnaik, joined the protest and addressed party leaders and workers, saying the party was fighting for the rights of Odisha and its people. "We have gathered here today for the interests of Odisha. We have gathered here today for the rights of 4.5 crore Odias. We are fighting this battle for the future of our Gen G," Patnaik said.

He said the MMDR Amendment Bill was directly linked to the rights of the state and asserted that the people of Odisha were the rightful owners of the state's mines and land. "The MMDR Amendment Bill is not an ordinary bill. It is directly tied to the rights of the state. The people of Odisha are the rightful owners of Odisha's mines and Odisha's land," he said.

Patnaik criticised the passage of the legislation in Parliament, alleging that it was passed without discussion and questioned the silence of BJP MPs from Odisha. "It is deeply regrettable that such an important bill was passed in Parliament without any discussion. And in whose interest did our 20 BJP MPs remain silent?" he said.

Questions State Govt's Silence

He also questioned the Odisha government's response to the legislation and said he had written to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi seeking a special session of the Assembly and a resolution opposing the MMDR Amendment Act. "The Odisha government stayed silent as well. Out of fear of whom? I wrote to the Chief Minister demanding a Special Session of the Assembly. There was no reply. I wrote to the Chief Minister again demanding a resolution opposing the MMDR Amendment Act. Still, no reply," Patnaik said.

"This is a government of denials-a government that only talks big. Because of this Act, Odisha will incur losses of thousands of crores of rupees every year. Why is the government silent when it comes to Odisha's interests? No party can ever be greater than this motherland. Power is here today, gone tomorrow. But betraying this land will bring everlasting disgrace... The people of Odisha will not forgive you. I will fight for the rights of Odisha until my very last breath," he added.

He further appealed to all political parties to unite on the issue and oppose the implementation of the amended legislation in Odisha.

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2026 amends the 1957 Act and provides that state governments cannot levy fresh taxes on mineral rights and mineral-bearing lands, except within conditions prescribed by the Central Government. (ANI)