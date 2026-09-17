Chittari Haribabu, accused of murdering his pregnant wife and YouTuber Vaishnavi in Telangana earlier this year, was stabbed to death at a busy junction in Nizamabad. CCTV footage captured an unidentified attacker approaching Haribabu and stabbing him before fleeing in a car. Haribabu, who was out on bail, had been living with his mother.

Chittari Haribabu, who was accused in the murder of his pregnant wife and YouTuber Vaishnavi earlier this year, was stabbed to death at a busy junction in Nizamabad, Telangana, on Thursday. The attack took place at Rajarajendra crossroads, where Haribabu was reportedly stopping at a roadside eatery to drink water. CCTV footage captured the attack, showing an unidentified man arriving in a car, approaching Haribabu and stabbing him repeatedly before fleeing. According to reports, the attacker left the scene in a car that was waiting on the opposite side of the road.

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Police reached the spot after the attack and shifted Haribabu’s body to the Government General Hospital for a post-mortem examination. An investigation is underway to identify the attacker and establish the motive behind the killing.

CCTV captures attack at busy junction

The incident unfolded in the middle of the road near the busy RR junction, according to reports.

Haribabu, 26, had reportedly gone to the area as usual when the unidentified attacker suddenly approached him. The CCTV footage shows the assailant attacking him with a weapon before leaving the spot.

The footage has since been widely circulated on social media.

Police are examining the CCTV recordings and other available evidence to trace the person responsible for the attack. The identity of the attacker has not yet been established.

Haribabu was out on bail in wife’s murder case

Haribabu had been facing a murder case over the death of his wife, Vaishnavi, earlier this year.

Vaishnavi, who was 19, was four months pregnant when she was killed in March, according to reports. Her father subsequently approached the police, following which a case was registered against Haribabu.

The allegations against Haribabu were linked to a dispute over dowry. Police had accused him of killing Vaishnavi after her family allegedly failed to meet his dowry demands.

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Haribabu was subsequently arrested in connection with the case but was out on bail at the time of Thursday’s attack.

Haribabu had been living with his mother

After being released on bail, Haribabu had reportedly been living with his mother and earning a living by selling corn. On Thursday, he had gone to Rajarajendra crossroads, where he stopped at a roadside establishment to drink water.

The attack happened suddenly, with the unidentified assailant reportedly getting out of a car and walking towards him before launching the assault.

The attacker then fled in a waiting car after Haribabu collapsed at the spot.

Police begin probe into Nizamabad killing

Police have started investigating the circumstances surrounding Haribabu’s death.

His body was sent to the Government General Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Investigators are expected to examine CCTV footage from the junction and nearby areas to establish the attacker’s route before and after the killing.

The police are also likely to investigate whether Haribabu’s earlier murder case had any connection with Thursday’s attack. At present, the attacker and the motive have not been officially identified.

The CCTV footage of the attack is likely to form a key part of the investigation as police work to identify the assailant and determine why Haribabu was targeted.