The train does not stop immediately when you pull the emergency chain. Real life works differently from the movies.

Air pressure drop: The Indian Railways operating manual states that this alarm chain connects to the brake pipe through a special valve in air-braked trains. The valve opens and releases air when someone pulls the chain. This action drops the pressure in the braking system.

Driver response: The loco pilot notices this pressure drop through a gauge. The driver then reduces the speed gradually and stops the train safely. The moving train takes a lot of time to stop completely.

Alert system: The driver blows the horn three times to alert the guard and security staff. The loud hissing sound of the escaping air helps the staff locate the exact coach. Railway staff then reach the spot and identify the problem. They reset the chain mechanism and check the braking system before the train moves again.