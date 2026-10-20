Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge wished the nation on Dussehra, raising concerns over rainfall deficit. He proposed a grand Dussehra event in Kalyana-Karnataka and said he wrote to PM Modi on delimitation and women's reservation.

Dussehra Greetings and Rainfall Concerns

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday extended Dussehra greetings to people across the country and expressed hope that the festival would bring happiness to everyone. Kharge also expressed concern over the rainfall deficit, saying that rainfall was less than 40 per cent below average and had caused distress among people.

“Dussehra is a significant festival celebrated across the entire country, and I extend my best wishes to everyone. I hope this Dussehra proves to be a good one for all. Given that rainfall is more than 40% below average, causing great distress, people can only find relief if nature itself lends its support,” he said.

Push for Dussehra event in Kalyana-Karnataka

Highlighting the importance of celebrating Dussehra in Karnataka, Kharge said a major event in the Kalyana-Karnataka region could help bring people together across the state. “Dussehra is celebrated on a grand scale, especially in Karnataka; I believe a major event should also be organised in the Kalyana-Karnataka region, specifically in Gulbarga. We will work towards this. We will strive to organise an event that is well-received locally, helping to unite the entire state of Karnataka. I intend to discuss this with the Chief Minister to see what can be done,” he said.

Kharge raises key issues with PM Modi

On the issues of Special Intensive Revision (SIR), delimitation and women’s reservation, Kharge said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and would explain his concerns in detail. “I have personally written to the Prime Minister- in fact, he has received two letters from me. I will explain everything to him in detail: the potential drawbacks of the SIR, the negative implications of the proposed delimitation process, and the reasons behind the delay in implementing reservations for women. I will address all these matters tomorrow,” he added. (ANI)