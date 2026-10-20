A 48-year-old man allegedly shot his 19-year-old daughter in the head while she was asleep after she refused to marry a man chosen by him and insisted on marrying the person she loved, police said on Tuesday.

A 48-year-old man allegedly shot his 19-year-old daughter in the head while she was asleep after she refused to marry a man chosen by him and insisted on marrying the person she loved, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday in Bhongaon town of Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district, leaving the teenager critically injured. She was initially rushed to the district hospital before being referred to Saifai Medical College, where she is currently undergoing treatment, police said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Arun Kumar Singh told news agency PTI that he visited the crime scene and spoke to family members and neighbours to establish the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

"Shazia was in a relationship with a person and wanted to marry him. However, her father, Asin Khan, who works as a labourer, had fixed her marriage with another man for November 19. When she refused to marry the man chosen by her father and insisted on marrying the person she loved, he allegedly shot her in the head while she was asleep," Singh said.

The teenager’s mother, Kherunisha, rushed to the room after hearing the gunshot and found her daughter injured. She immediately took Shazia to the district hospital, where doctors referred her to Saifai Medical College for further treatment.

"Hearing the gunshot, Shazia's mother, Kherunisha, rushed to the room and took her injured daughter to the district hospital, from where she was referred to Saifai Medical College," the officer said.

Following the incident, Kherunisha lodged an FIR against her husband, accusing him of attempting to kill their daughter.

Police said Asin Khan was arrested while allegedly making his way to Bhongaon police station after shooting Shazia. Further investigation into the incident is underway.