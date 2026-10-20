Karnataka's IT & Biotech Department signed a Letter of Intent with the UK's University of York to explore cooperation in innovation, research, technology, and entrepreneurship, focusing on areas like bioeconomy, agri-tech, and clean technology.

The Government of Karnataka’s Department of Electronics, IT & Biotechnology signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with the University of York, United Kingdom, in the presence of David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, following a meeting with Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge, according to the official statement.

Framework for Cooperation

The LoI creates a framework to explore cooperation in innovation, research, technology, entrepreneurship, startup market access and institutional partnerships, with identified areas including bioeconomy, clean technology, agri-tech and digital technologies. It also envisages joint research, pilot projects, knowledge exchange and stronger academic-industry linkages. Discussions also covered opportunities around sustainability, solid waste management, water, mobility, security and policing, alongside stronger university and research partnerships. York and North Yorkshire bring established strengths in bioeconomy, industrial biotechnology, sustainable chemistry, agricultural innovation and clean technologies, while Karnataka offers a strong base in biotechnology, digital technologies, startups and engineering talent, the statement said.

A Practical Framework for the Future

Minister Priyank Kharge said, “Our Global Innovation Alliance gives us a ready platform to take this forward. The areas of interest on both sides are closely aligned. We will identify a few clear areas of focus and move quickly on joint innovation programmes, Centres of Excellence, Government-to-Government partnerships and focused trials over the next three years, particularly around sustainability, waste management and creating economic value from waste.” He added that the intent should be to create a practical working framework, with clear institutional partners on both sides and measurable outcomes.

The partnership will now focus on identifying a limited set of priority sectors and translating the LoI into joint pilots, research collaborations, startup linkages and commercialisation opportunities. (ANI)