Indian Railways on unreserved coaches: Reduction temporary, will increase after Feb 26

Concerns arose over reports of the Indian Railways reducing unreserved coaches. Following criticism, the Railways clarified that the reduction is temporary due to the Maha Kumbh Mela and that unreserved coaches will be increased after February 26th.

Railway clarifies unreserved coach policy

Train travel is crucial in India. Despite bus and air travel, trains are preferred for affordability and safety, benefiting millions. Festive seasons and holidays see unreserved coaches overflowing due to unavailability of reserved tickets.

Unreserved train coach reduction

News of reducing unreserved coaches from 4 to 2 and replacing them with AC coaches caused concern among passengers.

CM M.K. Stalin's condemnation

CM Stalin condemned the reported reduction of unreserved coaches, expressing concern for the common people on social media. The Railway has now clarified the situation.

Railway Administration

The Railway clarified that reports of reducing unreserved coaches are baseless. They planned to increase these coaches last month.

No reduction in unreserved coaches

Coaches allocated for increasing unreserved capacity were diverted for Maha Kumbh Mela special trains to Prayagraj. These will be re-allocated after the Mela ends on February 26th.

Maha Kumbh Mela

Unreserved coaches on several routes will be increased from three to four starting March. Unreserved coaches on Chennai-Trivandrum, Chennai-Alappuzha, and Chennai-Mysore routes will be increased from two to four. A total of 14 express trains will get additional coaches.

