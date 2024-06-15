Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    MP SHOCKER! Woman alleges drunk soldier urinated in his train berth, fell on her while asleep

    The incident occurred when the train was about to reach Gwalior on Tuesday. The passenger reported her complaint to the Prime Minister’s Office after Railway Protection Force (RPF) allegedly failed to act.

    A woman traveling on the Gondwana Express from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Durg in Chhattisgarh has alleged a drunken soldier urinated in his berth and it fell on her while she slept. The event happened on Tuesday just before the train was going to arrive in Gwalior. The passenger claimed that the Railway Protection Force (RPF) had not taken appropriate action and took her grievance to the Prime Minister's Office.

    The woman, who hails from Chhattisgarh, was travelling with her child in B-9 coach. She was on the lower berth. The soldier allegedly urinated on the upper berth and it dripped onto the woman below. Her spouse was notified, and he lodged a grievance with the railway helpdesk at number 139.

    RPF personnel were informed and boarded the train at Gwalior and Jhansi, but allegedly took no action against the soldier despite finding him inebriated and in wet trousers.

    Dissatisfied with the action, the woman filed online complaints with the PMO and railway minister. RPF officials say they responded to the complaint but couldn’t locate the woman on her seat. They said the soldier was “intoxicated and asleep” when they found him.

    In a similar incident, a drunk passenger allegedly urinated on his co-passengers onboard a train in Uttar Pradesh, according to railway officials. The incident took place on Wednesday in a coach of the Sampark Kranti Express going from UP to Delhi.

    An elderly couple was sitting on adjacent lower berths in the train's B3 coach, North Central Railways spokesperson Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay. The accused, identified as Ritesh, was allegedly drunk and "accidentally" urinated, he said, adding a few drops of urine fell on the couple. The accused was charged under Section 145 of the Railway Act, which deals with drunkenness and nuisance.

