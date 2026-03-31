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From Modi’s Khichdi to Stalin’s Cycling to Rahul Gandhi's Aikido: Know Fitness Secrets of Indian Politicians
Ever wondered how political leaders, from PM Modi to Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, manage to stay so fit and active? We take a peek into their diet plans and fitness routines that keep them going 24/7.
Political Leaders Diet
Election Campaign Diet Plan
PM Modi
People are often amazed by PM Modi's energy, even at 70. He reportedly starts his day at 5 AM with yoga and pranayama. He prefers simple Gujarati food, especially Khichdi, and is said to drink only warm water while travelling.
M.K. StalinM.K. Stalin
Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin is often called a 'fitness icon' in state politics. He either hits the gym or cycles along the East Coast Road every morning. He sticks to home-cooked food with less oil and spice, and always has a light dinner.
Vijay
Actor and politician Vijay, chief of Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, always sticks to simple meals. Being an actor, he also maintains a regular exercise routine and takes good care of his health.
Edappadi Palaniswami
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi is a big sports lover. He even holds a black belt in the martial art 'Aikido'. He loves protein-rich foods and fruit juices, which are said to be the secret behind his energy during long 'Yatras' or marches.
Seeman
Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman follows a routine of gym workouts, simple meals, and regular walks. During campaigns, he makes a point of keeping hydrated with foods.
Leaders' Special Campaign Diet
Dehydration is a big challenge for leaders during elections. Most of them rely on tender coconut, buttermilk, and lemon juice to beat the heat. They also keep easily digestible fruits like apples and bananas in their cars.
Fitness Secrets
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