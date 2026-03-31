Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman follows a routine of gym workouts, simple meals, and regular walks. During campaigns, he makes a point of keeping hydrated with foods.

Leaders' Special Campaign Diet

Dehydration is a big challenge for leaders during elections. Most of them rely on tender coconut, buttermilk, and lemon juice to beat the heat. They also keep easily digestible fruits like apples and bananas in their cars.