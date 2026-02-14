No Visa, No Hassle! Indians Get Access to 56 Countries
India has jumped 10 spots to 75th place on the Henley Passport Index 2026 list. This means Indians can now travel to 56 countries without needing a visa beforehand.
India has made a big leap in the Henley Passport Index 2026, climbing 10 spots to 75th place. This significant jump means Indian passport holders can now travel more easily.
According to the new ranking, Indians can now travel to 56 countries without a visa, or with visa-on-arrival and e-visa options. This reduces the need for lengthy pre-visa procedures in many places. It's a positive change, especially for tourism and short-term trips.
The Henley Passport Index is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). A country's rank is determined by how many nations its citizens can visit without a prior visa. The basic idea is that higher-ranked countries have more travel freedom.
This year, Singapore has retained the top spot. Japan and South Korea continue to be in the leading positions. Many European countries also feature in the high rankings. These are considered nations that offer the most global travel freedom.
Although India's current 75th rank is slightly behind its 71st position from 2006, it's an improvement from last year. This shows that international travel opportunities for Indians are getting better. The Indian passport's strength is expected to grow if more countries offer visa waivers in the future.
