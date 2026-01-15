Indian Passport Gets Stronger: Visa-Free Entry to 55 Nations in 2026
The Indian passport has moved up to the 80th position in the Henley Passport Index 2026. With this improvement, Indians can now travel to 55 countries without a visa.
List of visa-free countries
Good news for Indian passport holders! The Indian passport has jumped 5 spots to 80th in the 2026 Henley Passport Index, up from 85th last year. This allows visa-free travel to 55 nations.
Indian Passport 2026
Japan and South Korea share second place, showing Asia's passport power. Indians can easily visit Bhutan, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Qatar, Iran, and more.
Visa concession for 55 countries
The visa-free list includes Angola, Dominica, and Haiti. Visa-on-arrival is available in Cambodia, Jordan, and Madagascar. Passport power reflects a nation's global standing.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.