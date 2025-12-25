Image Credit : instagram

The year was not short of high-profile weddings and cancellations that made headlines. While cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal’s marriage plans were unexpectedly shelved, several celebrity weddings captured public imagination. Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani tied the knot, Netra Mantena married Vamsi Gadiraju, and pop sensation Armaan Malik celebrated his union with Aashna Shroff.

Yet, the trend went beyond the celebrity circuit. Couples from upper-middle-class and middle-class families increasingly embraced lavish celebrations, often investing heavily in experiences and décor. According to WedMeGood, a leading wedtech platform, wedding spending rose by 8 per cent in 2025, with the average budget reaching around Rs 39.5 lakh.

Industry experts anticipate that spending will continue to rise in 2026, driven by curated experiences, destination weddings, and celebrations designed to shine on social media.