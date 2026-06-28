Literacy Rate: Kerala Falls Behind As This State Claims No. 1 Spot! Read Details
When you hear '100% literacy', you instantly think of Kerala, right? But guess what, Kerala is actually at number 5 in India's literacy rankings. And it doesn't even have 100% literacy. So, which states are in the top four?
Not Kerala! This State Tops India’s Education Charts by a Huge Margin
Mizoram ranks No 1
Mizoram holds the top spot among India's most literate states. Almost everyone in Mizoram is literate, with a literacy rate of 98.2%. The state has brought a revolution in education. Besides studies, the people of Mizoram are also known for their discipline.
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Kerala ranks fifth
Here's the full list of India's most literate states and union territories:
1. Mizoram: 98.2% 2. Lakshadweep: 97.3% 3. Nagaland: 96.7% 4. Tripura: 95.6% 5. Kerala: 96.3% 6. Meghalaya: 95.4% 7. Chandigarh: 93.7% 8. Goa: 93.6% 9. Puducherry: 92.7% 10. Manipur: 92%
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Karnataka
States with lowest literacy rates
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