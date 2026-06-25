The 'Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav and Shala Praveshotsav-2026' in Gujarat led to over 11.20 lakh student enrollments across 24,716 schools. The two-day drive saw participation from 60,184 dignitaries, including CM Bhupendra Patel.

The 'Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav and Shala Praveshotsav-2026' witnessed widespread participation across Gujarat on its second day on June 24, with programmes conducted in 8,173 villages and 11,987 schools. A total of 29,682 dignitaries, including the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, ministers, public representatives and senior government officials, visited educational institutions across the state to welcome children, encourage enrolment and motivate students.

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According to the Chief Minister's Office, over the two days, 17,338 villages and 24,716 schools across Gujarat, with the participation of 60,184 dignitaries, resulted in the enrollment of more than 11.20 lakh students. To increase the literacy rate and ensure 100 per cent school enrolment of every child in Gujarat, the 24th edition of 'Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav and Shala Praveshotsav - 2026' was launched statewide yesterday by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel from the historic B.N. High School in Vadnagar. The same school where Prime Minister Narendra Modi studied during his school years.

Record Enrollment Figures

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the leadership of Education Minister Pradyuman Vaja and Minister of State for Education Rivaba Jadeja, the State Government is committed to ensuring that every child receives the right to education. As part of the 'Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav and Shala Praveshotsav - 2026', record enrolments were witnessed across Gujarat. Praveshotsav witnessed more than 62,000 children begin their educational journey in Anganwadis and Kindergartens. Against 1,39,925 eligible children for Balvatika admission, more than 1.40 lakh enrolments were recorded. Additionally, over 34,000 students were enrolled in Standard 1, 1,96,755 in Standard 9, and 1,01,759 in Standard 11. Further, under the 'Back to School Survey', 21,892 students rejoined schools, reflecting the success of the State's efforts to bring every child into the education system, according to the CMO.

Supporting Student Success

The State Government also provided new transportation facilities to around 847 schools today. To further accelerate Kanya Kelavani and support their pursuit of higher studies, 'Vidya Lakshmi Bonds' were distributed to approximately 5,664 meritorious girl students during the Praveshotsav.

Public Support and Contributions

The people of Gujarat have actively supported this educational mission, turning it into a true public movement. During the campaign, contributions worth more than Rs. 9.19 crore were received through public participation, including over Rs. 1.25 crore in cash donations and study materials worth more than Rs. 7.95 crore provided to schools.

Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav and Shala Praveshotsav - 2026' is more than just a programme; it reflects the State Government's commitment to education, the active participation of society, and Gujarat's collective resolve to build a brighter future. (ANI)