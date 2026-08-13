The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory for August 13 and August 15 ahead of the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, warning commuters about road closures, diversions and restrictions on public and commercial transport.

A full-dress rehearsal for the Independence Day ceremony will be held on August 13, while the main celebration will take place on August 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day.

The traffic restrictions have been planned to ensure smooth movement of authorised vehicles and provide security around the Red Fort during both events.

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Red Fort roads to remain closed from 4 am

On both August 13 and August 15, several roads around the Red Fort will be closed to general traffic from 4 am to 10 am. Only vehicles carrying the required labels will be allowed on these restricted stretches.

The affected roads include Netaji Subhash Marg between Delhi Gate and Chatta Rail Chowk, Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail Chowk, and S P Mukherjee Marg from H C Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk.

Other roads facing restrictions include Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to the Red Fort, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road.

The Ring Road between Rajghat and ISBT will also be affected during the restricted period.

Motorists without parking labels have been advised to avoid several other key roads. These include the C-Hexagon around India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, J L Nehru Marg, and certain sections of the Ring Road and Outer Ring Road.

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