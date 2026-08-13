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Delhi Traffic Advisory For Independence Day: Red Fort Roads Closed, Bus Routes Diverted On August 13 And 15
Delhi Traffic Police has issued an Independence Day traffic advisory for August 13 and 15, detailing road closures, diversions and restrictions on vehicles, buses and services. Several roads around Red Fort will remain closed from 4 am to 10 am.
Red Fort roads closed on August 13 and 15!
The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory for August 13 and August 15 ahead of the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, warning commuters about road closures, diversions and restrictions on public and commercial transport.
A full-dress rehearsal for the Independence Day ceremony will be held on August 13, while the main celebration will take place on August 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day.
The traffic restrictions have been planned to ensure smooth movement of authorised vehicles and provide security around the Red Fort during both events.
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Red Fort roads to remain closed from 4 am
On both August 13 and August 15, several roads around the Red Fort will be closed to general traffic from 4 am to 10 am. Only vehicles carrying the required labels will be allowed on these restricted stretches.
The affected roads include Netaji Subhash Marg between Delhi Gate and Chatta Rail Chowk, Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail Chowk, and S P Mukherjee Marg from H C Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk.
Other roads facing restrictions include Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to the Red Fort, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road.
The Ring Road between Rajghat and ISBT will also be affected during the restricted period.
Motorists without parking labels have been advised to avoid several other key roads. These include the C-Hexagon around India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, J L Nehru Marg, and certain sections of the Ring Road and Outer Ring Road.
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Alternative routes for north-south travel
The traffic police has suggested alternative routes for people travelling between north and south Delhi.
Commuters can use Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Mandir Marg, Panchkuian Road and Rani Jhansi Road.
Other suggested routes include roads passing through Connaught Place, Minto Road, Ajmeri Gate and S P Mukherjee Marg.
People travelling across the city have been advised to check the restrictions before starting their journey and allow extra time, particularly during the morning hours when the security arrangements will be in place.
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Alternative routes for east-west connectivity
For east-west movement, commuters can use NH-24/NH-9, Nizamuddin Khatta, Barapulla Road and Ring Road, depending on their destination and the restrictions in force.
Routes through DND, Vikas Marg, IP Marg, DDU Marg and Minto Road have also been suggested as alternatives.
The traffic police has clarified that the DND-NH-24/NH-9-Yudhister Setu-Signature Bridge-Wazirabad Bridge route will remain available for reaching Ring Road.
However, commuters should note that the Old Iron Bridge and Geeta Colony Bridge towards Shanti Van will remain closed during the restrictions.
Commercial vehicles to face overnight restrictions
The traffic restrictions will begin well before the morning road closures for commercial and public transport.
Goods vehicles will not be allowed between Nizamuddin Khatta and Wazirabad Bridge from midnight on August 12 until 11 am on August 13.
The same restriction will apply from midnight on August 14 until 11 am on August 15.
The timing means commercial vehicle operators travelling through these areas will need to plan their movements in advance rather than waiting until the morning restrictions begin.
Interstate buses and DTC services affected
Interstate buses will also face restrictions between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT during the specified periods.
Local city buses, including DTC services, will not operate on the Ring Road between ISBT Kashmiri Gate and Nizamuddin Khatta during the restricted hours.
Several inter-city and DTC bus routes will also be diverted or curtailed.
Buses that normally terminate at Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Old Delhi Railway Station will instead terminate at designated alternative points, including Ramlila Ground, Mori Gate, Tis Hazari and Boulevard Road.
Passengers using these services should therefore check where their bus will terminate before travelling, particularly if they need to reach central or Old Delhi.
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Special arrangements for railway stations and hospitals
The advisory also sets out special routes for commuters travelling to important locations that could be affected by the restrictions.
These include Old Delhi Railway Station, New Delhi Railway Station, ISBT Kashmere Gate, JP Hospital and Kasturba Hospital.
People travelling to these locations have been advised to follow the designated routes and leave well before their usual travel time.
The traffic police said adequate signage would be installed at major traffic junctions to guide motorists and reduce confusion during the diversions.
Recovery vans to be deployed
To deal with vehicle breakdowns and traffic-related problems, DTC recovery vans will be stationed at several locations from 5 am on the respective days.
The locations include Gokhale Marg, Ghata Masjid, Yamuna Bazar, Delhi Gate and Chatta Rail Chowk.
The vans will remain deployed until the traffic diversions are cleared.
The arrangement is aimed at preventing broken-down vehicles from causing additional congestion on already restricted roads.
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Items prohibited during the ceremony
The traffic advisory also contains security-related instructions for people attending the Independence Day ceremony.
For security reasons, the public has been advised not to carry cameras, binoculars, umbrellas, handbags, briefcases, cigarette lighters, tiffin boxes, water bottles and similar items during the ceremony.
People have also been told not to touch any suspicious object.
The traffic police has urged the public to immediately alert the nearest police personnel if they notice an unidentified object, suspicious movement or any unusual activity.
Aerial platforms banned across Delhi
Security restrictions are not limited to roads.
The flying of paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, UAVs, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, quadcopters and similar aerial platforms remains prohibited across Delhi from August 2 to August 16.
The wider restriction covers the period around both the full-dress rehearsal and the Independence Day ceremony.
Commuters advised to leave early
The Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to reach their destinations well in advance on August 13 and August 15.
With road closures beginning at 4 am around the Red Fort and transport restrictions starting from midnight in several areas, travellers who normally use the affected corridors could face longer journeys.
The advisory is particularly important for people using buses, goods vehicle operators, interstate passengers and those travelling towards Old Delhi, central Delhi and the major railway stations.
The traffic police said the restrictions have been introduced for public convenience and security during the Independence Day rehearsal and celebrations. Commuters have been advised to follow traffic signs, use the suggested alternative routes and cooperate with personnel deployed along the affected roads.
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