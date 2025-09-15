Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST update: Heavy rainfall forecast in THESE places
The IMD has issued a rain alert, predicting heavy rainfall in Telangana today (Monday). School closures are expected to ease traffic woes in cities like Hyderabad
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Heavy rains in Telugu states today
Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather
Heavy rains are lashing the Telugu states. The IMD predicts these rains will likely continue today (Monday, September 15). School and office closures over the past two days minimized disruption. However, with students returning to schools and employees to offices today, difficulties are expected. Waterlogging in cities like Hyderabad could disrupt traffic, leading to congestion on busy roads.
Telangana Colleges Closed
Private colleges in Telangana are closed today, demanding immediate payment of fee reimbursement dues by the government. Engineering, MBA, and other professional colleges across the state are participating in the closure called by FATHI. This includes engineering, management (MBA), B.Ed, nursing, paramedical, and law colleges. With students and teachers staying home, traffic issues due to the rain are expected to be reduced, along with a lower risk of accidents.
Rains in Telangana today
Heavy rains have been lashing Telangana for the past few days due to a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. The IMD predicts this will weaken into a surface trough by this evening. However, heavy rainfall is still expected in several districts of Telangana today (Monday), including Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, and Narayanpet.
Heavy rains in Hyderabad
Hyderabad has already experienced heavy rainfall, and more is expected today. Sunday's downpour caused overflowing drains and accidents, resulting in three deaths. Two people were swept away in Asif Nagar, and one in Musheerabad. A man and his son-in-law were lost in the Afzal Sagar drain, and a young man named Sunny was swept away in a drain in Vinod Nagar. A wall collapse in Gachibowli claimed another life. With four fatalities and four injuries, the forecast of more heavy rain for Monday is causing concern. Authorities are taking precautions to prevent further incidents.
Rains in Andhra Pradesh today
Heavy rains are continuing in Andhra Pradesh. The IMD predicts these will persist today (Monday). Due to a low-pressure area and trough, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Alluri Sitarama Raju, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, and NTR districts. Heavy rainfall is also possible in Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts. Residents are advised to be cautious due to the potential for flooding.