Image Credit : Getty

Hyderabad has already experienced heavy rainfall, and more is expected today. Sunday's downpour caused overflowing drains and accidents, resulting in three deaths. Two people were swept away in Asif Nagar, and one in Musheerabad. A man and his son-in-law were lost in the Afzal Sagar drain, and a young man named Sunny was swept away in a drain in Vinod Nagar. A wall collapse in Gachibowli claimed another life. With four fatalities and four injuries, the forecast of more heavy rain for Monday is causing concern. Authorities are taking precautions to prevent further incidents.