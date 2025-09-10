Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST update: Heavy rains predicted for THESE places
Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST update: States brace for a peculiar weather pattern today. Expect a hot and humid morning followed by sudden downpours in the evening, according to weather experts
Rains worry Telugu people
Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Weather LATEST Update
Recent downpours caused flooding in Telangana, particularly in districts like Kamareddy and Medak. After a brief respite, the return of heavy rains is causing concern. Localized heavy downpours are particularly worrisome, making people apprehensive about the forecast.
Rains in these Telangana districts today
The Meteorological Department says that rains are occurring in the Telugu states due to the surface circulation formed in the Bay of Bengal. It has warned that there is a possibility of rain in several Telangana districts today (September 10, Wednesday). It warned that moderate to heavy rains are likely in Adilabad, Nirmal, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Khammam, Rangareddy, Siddipet districts. Yellow alert has been issued to these districts.
What is the weather situation in Hyderabad?
The Meteorological Department has warned that there is a possibility of rain in the capital city of Hyderabad on Wednesday as well. It said that there will be dry weather in the morning and afternoon... There is a possibility of rain starting in the evening. Yesterday (Tuesday) the rain that started suddenly in Shamshabad area lashed for a while.. Thus 64 mm of rainfall was recorded... but there was no rain in the rest of Hyderabad.
Strong winds in Telangana
The Meteorological Department has warned that there is a possibility of strong winds along with heavy rains in some parts of Telangana today. Winds will blow at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour... As there is a risk of accidents due to these rains and gales, people are warned to be alert.
Rains in these AP districts today
Due to the influence of surface circulation and trough in the Northwest Bay of Bengal, the Amaravati Meteorological Center has announced that it will rain in Andhra Pradesh today (Wednesday). Especially the coastal districts have heavy rain forecast... Yellow alert has been issued to a total of 7 districts. The Meteorological Department has warned that there is a possibility of heavy rains in Alluri Sitaramaraju, Eluru, West Godavari, NTR, Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu districts. It has announced that there are chances of gales blowing at a speed of 40-60 kmph in many parts of the state.