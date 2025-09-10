Image Credit : iSTOCK

The Meteorological Department has warned that there is a possibility of rain in the capital city of Hyderabad on Wednesday as well. It said that there will be dry weather in the morning and afternoon... There is a possibility of rain starting in the evening. Yesterday (Tuesday) the rain that started suddenly in Shamshabad area lashed for a while.. Thus 64 mm of rainfall was recorded... but there was no rain in the rest of Hyderabad.