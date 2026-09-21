Bihar Minister Shreyasi Singh hit back at the opposition for politicising the Jamui assault video, calling it 'narrow-minded'. She said police acted swiftly, arrested three, and a hunt is on for the main accused despite initial reporting delays.

Bihar Minister Shreyasi Singh on Monday launched a sharp counter-attack against the opposition for targeting the state government over a viral video showing a youth being assaulted and a girl being molested in Jamui, stating that attempting to politicise such unfortunate crimes reveals the "narrow-mindedness" of their mentality.

Defending the state administration and law enforcement, Singh asserted that the police took swift action by invoking strict legal provisions and apprehending three accused persons as soon as the matter came to light, while active efforts continue to put the prime accused behind bars.

"The incident that has occurred is certainly unfortunate for all of us... Regarding the comments made by the opposition, politicising such incidents reveals the narrow-mindedness of their mentality," Singh told ANI in Patna.

"When such an incident occurs, the district administration takes immediate action, invoking relevant legal sections and arresting the perpetrators. Action is currently underway to identify others involved and ensure they are put behind bars as quickly as possible through strict measures," she said.

Minister Explains Investigation Timeline

Explaining the timeline of the investigation, the minister pointed out that an initial delay occurred because no formal complaint was immediately brought forward by the victims or locals.

"There was a lapse in communication because the initial FIR had not been lodged by the family or any member of the community... By this afternoon, three arrests had already been made, and the administration is actively pursuing the matter to ensure that those guilty of the subsequent actions are also put behind bars," she added.

Opposition Reacts; Ally Blames RJD

Singh's remarks come after opposition leaders, including Bihar Assembly's Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, launched a sharp attack on the state government over law and order following the viral clip.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Arun Bharti today stated that the Bihar Police took suo motu cognisance and acted swiftly in the Jamui viral video case, while alleging that elements associated with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) frequently attempt to disturb the law and order situation in the state.

Speaking to ANI in Prayagraj, the Jamui MP affirmed that three suspects have already been apprehended and continuous raids are being conducted to nab the remaining four accused.

"We are in constant touch with the administration and the police regarding this matter; I have spoken with the SP, and we are continuously coordinating. Every possible legal action is being taken. The police took suo motu cognisance of the incident and immediately registered an FIR. Three accused have already been apprehended, and a search is underway for the remaining four; raids are being conducted at their suspected hideouts to ensure their arrest... Certain individuals associated with the RJD frequently engage in such incidents, constantly attempting to disrupt the established law and order. However, they must realise that this is a government led by Samrat Chaudhary and Chirag Paswan; such incidents will not be tolerated under any circumstances, and the perpetrators will certainly face the consequences...", he said.