Actor and TVK president Vijay announced major poll promises including six free LPG cylinders, Rs 2,500 monthly for women, an education scheme providing Rs 15,000 annually, and a marriage gift of gold and a silk saree for brides.

Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay announced a bunch of poll promises aimed at empowering women and promoting education, on Saturday. Addressing party workers ahead of International Women's Day, Vijay said his party would provide six free LPG cylinders per year to every family, increase the women's rights allowance to Rs 2,500 per month, and create a separate department for women, children, and the elderly under his direct supervision.

While addressing the gathering, Vijay said, "Every family will be provided 6 free LPG gas cylinders per year. The women's rights allowance will be increased to Rs 2,500 per month. A separate department for women, children, and the elderly will be created, and it will function under my direct supervision. Ensuring the safety and welfare of women, children, and the elderly is one of our fundamental principles. A separate department dedicated to women and children will be established. A monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 will be provided to all women heads of families up to the age of 60. However, state and central government employees will be exempted from this scheme."

New Schemes for Marriage, Education and Households

Vijay also announced the 'Annapoorani Super Six Scheme', providing six free LPG cylinders annually to every family, and the 'Annan Seer Scheme', offering one sovereign of gold and a silk saree to brides as a ceremonial gift. Furthermore, he announced the 'Kamarajar Education Rights Scheme', providing Rs 15,000 annually to mothers or guardians to support children's education from Class 1 to Class 12, to curb the dropout rates.

He added, "Annapoorani Super Six Scheme- under this scheme, every family will receive six LPG cylinders free of cost each year. Annan Seer Scheme- For the marriage of daughters, the bride will be provided with one sovereign (8 grams) of gold and a silk saree as a ceremonial gift from her maternal home. Kamarajar Education Rights Scheme- To ensure that no child drops out of school from Class 1 to Class 12, every mother or guardian will receive Rs.15,000 annually as financial assistance."

Assurance to Party Workers

He assured party workers that he would address their grievances, saying, "Recently, I have seen many of you struggling and getting hurt while protesting against various issues. When I see that, it hurts me as well. I will take care of those issues."

Tamil Nadu 2026 Polls Context

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for the win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance. Actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry with his TVK is expected to turn the Tamil Nadu polls into a three-way contest.