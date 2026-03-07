Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam announced that 1 lakh of his supporters will join the DMK in Madurai. OPS, who recently joined the DMK himself after being expelled from AIADMK, slammed EPS for acting like a 'dictator'.

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Saturday announced that around one lakh supporters will be joining the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the event at Thirumangalam, Madurai, today.

After inspecting the event venue, Panneerselvam, who joined DMK just last week ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, said that Chief Minister MK Stalin will grace the induction ceremony. The former Tamil Nadu CM was expelled from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) earlier. "Approximately one lakh supporters are going to join the DMK in the joining ceremony being held today," he said.

OPS slams EPS, joins DMK with 'full joy'

Last week, Panneerselvam joined DMK in the presence of party chief and Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai. His son, P Ravindhranath Kumar, also joined DMK ahead of the forthcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls.

Panneerselvam asserted that he has, with "full joy", become a part of the DMK and alleged that AIADMK general secretary Edapaddi K Palaniswami was acting as a "dictator" within the party. OPS emphasised that he had joined DMK to put a full stop to his "bitter experience".

“The decision I've taken is my own, to put a fullstop to the bitter experience for me. I thank CM and DMK President Stalin for accepting me to join DMK. I have joined DMK with full joy. EPS is behaving as a dictator, and he has created a situation where AIADMK cannot get victory hereafter," Panneerselvam told media persons here.

He further stated that EPS has made sure that no leader from the southern part of the country becomes strong. He also credited CM Stalin for providing good governance within Tamil Nadu. OPS added that DMK is working towards making the "Dravidian Model" strong and said that he would work towards the party's development.

Road to 2026 Assembly Polls

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for the win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance. DMK is looking forward to retaining power in the state, while pitching 'Dravidian Model 2.0' and posing Dravidian ideology as a plank against the BJP-AIADMK alliance.