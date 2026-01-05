Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Sunny Conditions With Gentle Breeze Throughout the Day
Hyderabad Weather on Monday
Hyderabad is expected to have sunny spells with some clouds on Monday, January 5. The day will remain bright for most hours, with occasional cloud cover providing a break from direct sunlight.
Max temperature: 28°C
Min temperature: 15°C
Hyderabad Weather Today
The maximum temperature will reach around 28°C, while the minimum will drop to about 15°C. This means the morning will feel cool, and the afternoon will be warm and pleasant.
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
The real feel temperature is expected to stay close to 28°C. With sunshine through the day, conditions should feel comfortable and steady.
On January 5, 2026, the sun will rise at around 6:47 am and set at about 5:55 pm, giving Hyderabad just over eleven hours of daylight.
Light Breeze
Winds from the east will blow at about 13 km/h. This steady breeze will help maintain pleasant conditions, particularly during the morning and evening hours.
