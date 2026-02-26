The Ministry of Railways warns its pensioners about a rise in cyber fraud. Scammers are making fake calls and sending messages posing as officials to steal personal and financial data for fake PPO updates, KYC, and other benefits.

The Ministry of Railways has issued an urgent advisory for its pensioners to stay alert against a surge in cyber fraud targeting retired employees. They have been urged to stay vigilant against cyber fraudsters who are making fake phone calls and sending SMS/WhatsApp messages in the name of Railway officials, seeking personal and financial details on the pretext of PPO updates, KYC verification, and additional pension benefits.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Official Clarification on Scams

It has come to the attention of railway authorities that certain cyber fraudsters are targeting railway pensioners by posing as Railway officials and seeking sensitive information. Pensioners have been informed that Railways do not send links or messages for updating the PPO (Pension Payment Order) or service records. No Railway official is authorised to seek bank details, OTPs, passwords, or any confidential information through phone calls, SMS, WhatsApp, or social media.

Advisory for Pensioners and Families

The advisory emphasised that pensioners should remain vigilant and also sensitise their family members about such fraudulent activities. Any suspicious call or message should be immediately reported to the Police Cyber Cell and the concerned administrative office, the notice stated.

Rise in Cyber Fraud Targeting Senior Citizens

The warning comes amid a rise in cyber fraud cases targeting senior citizens, particularly pensioners, who are often vulnerable to such scams. Fraudsters typically use official-sounding language and create a sense of urgency to trick victims into sharing confidential information.

Renewed Caution from Authorities

Railway authorities have repeatedly cautioned pensioners to never share personal or financial details over phone calls or through digital channels, no matter how authentic the caller may sound. The government has been taking steps to create awareness about cyber fraud and has urged citizens to report such incidents promptly to prevent financial losses. (ANI)