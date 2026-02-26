From Vladimir Putin to Benjamin Netanyahu: Is PM Modi’s ‘Car Diplomacy’ a Global Strategy?
Soon after making history as the first Indian Prime Minister to address a Special Plenary of the Knesset, Narendra Modi was seen sharing a car ride with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Is his diplomacy style becoming a new global strategy?
PM Modi shares ride with Israeli PM Netanyahu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared a car ride with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the two leaders headed to a technology exhibition following Modi’s address at the Knesset, highlighting the personal touch that has come to define his diplomatic outreach.
PM Modi shared a photo on X, saying they were off to see the latest in tech.
After my Knesset address, PM Netanyahu and I are on the way to an exhibition which showcases strides made in the world of technology.@netanyahupic.twitter.com/gcbivevcXT
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 25, 2026
PM Modi’s ‘car diplomacy’ on display
'Car diplomacy' is when leaders ditch formal settings and travel together in a car, showing they have a personal connection and trust. This isn't new for PM Modi.
The latest example of PM Modi's "car diplomacy" was seen on February 17 when he and French President Emmanuel Macron traveled together in the same car to attend the India-France Innovation Forum in Mumbai. It was called a 'sign of friendship'.
He has shared car rides with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and UK PM Keir Starmer. His trip with Putin in Tianjin, China, for the SCO summit also got everyone talking. Similarly, a shared ride with Starmer was seen as a symbol of 'growing ties' with Britain. In Jordan, Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II himself drove PM Modi to a museum, where PM Jafar Hassan formally welcomed him.
And in Ethiopia, PM Abiy Ahmed greeted him with a hug at the airport and accompanied him to his hotel.
PM Modi's Knesset address
In his speech at the Knesset, Modi said there is great admiration in India for Israel’s resolve, courage and achievements. He emphasised that people-to-people connections remain at the core of the India-Israel partnership. Following the address, he interacted with members of the Israeli Parliament, with several lawmakers taking selfies and photographs with him.
Is 'car diplomacy' India's new global strategy?
In recent months, we've seen PM Modi take similar rides with many world leaders. Whether it was at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting in Russia or with European leaders, the pattern is clear. Experts call this 'personal connect diplomacy,' where private conversations are given as much importance as formal meetings. This helps in making decisions faster and builds trust.
Impact on India-Israel relations
India and Israel already work together in areas like defence, technology, and agriculture. This car ride with Netanyahu suggests that the two countries could get even closer in the future. PM Modi's style shows that India isn't just about formal agreements; it wants to build relationships on a personal, human level too.
A new trend in making?
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.