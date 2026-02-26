'Car diplomacy' is when leaders ditch formal settings and travel together in a car, showing they have a personal connection and trust. This isn't new for PM Modi.

The latest example of PM Modi's "car diplomacy" was seen on February 17 when he and French President Emmanuel Macron traveled together in the same car to attend the India-France Innovation Forum in Mumbai. It was called a 'sign of friendship'.

He has shared car rides with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and UK PM Keir Starmer. His trip with Putin in Tianjin, China, for the SCO summit also got everyone talking. Similarly, a shared ride with Starmer was seen as a symbol of 'growing ties' with Britain. In Jordan, Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II himself drove PM Modi to a museum, where PM Jafar Hassan formally welcomed him.

And in Ethiopia, PM Abiy Ahmed greeted him with a hug at the airport and accompanied him to his hotel.