Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the first world leader to surpass 100 million followers on Instagram, a milestone reflecting the growing power of visual engagement in politics.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has crossed 100 million followers on Instagram, setting a new benchmark as the first world leader to reach the milestone on the platform. The achievement reflects not just personal popularity, but also how politics is increasingly shaped by visual engagement.
A Decade of Steady Digital Growth
Since joining the platform in 2014, PM Modi's presence has grown consistently rather than overnight. Over the years, his account has evolved into a carefully curated window into governance, diplomacy, and everyday moments from public life. Today, that sustained engagement has translated into a follower base unmatched by any other political leader globally.
Far Ahead of Global Peers
The scale of the lead is striking. US President Donald Trump, known for his own strong online following, has around 43 million followers, less than half.
Other international leaders remain well behind. Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto has about 15 million followers, Brazil's Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva around 14.4 million, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan roughly 11.6 million, and Argentina's Javier Milei close to 6.4 million. Even combined, their numbers do not match PM Modi's individual reach.
A Blend of Politics and Personal Connect
Unlike traditional political communication, the account mixes official updates with more informal visuals, glimpses from diplomatic visits, interactions with citizens, cultural celebrations, and reflective moments. Observers say this approach makes governance feel more accessible, especially to younger audiences who consume news primarily through images and short videos.
The strategy mirrors a broader shift in global politics, where leaders are no longer just policymakers but also digital communicators competing for attention in crowded online spaces.
Dominance Extends Within India
The gap is equally visible on the domestic front. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is the second-most-followed Indian political leader on the platform with over 16 million followers, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has around 12.6 million.
