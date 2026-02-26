The scale of the lead is striking. US President Donald Trump, known for his own strong online following, has around 43 million followers, less than half.

Other international leaders remain well behind. Indonesia's Prabowo Subianto has about 15 million followers, Brazil's Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva around 14.4 million, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan roughly 11.6 million, and Argentina's Javier Milei close to 6.4 million. Even combined, their numbers do not match PM Modi's individual reach.