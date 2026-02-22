PM Modi remembered 10-month-old Alin Sherin Abraham from Kerala, the state's youngest organ donor, in his 'Mann Ki Baat'. After a fatal accident, her family donated her organs, saving five lives and earning a Guard of Honour from the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered Kerala's 10-month-old organ donor, Alin Sherin Abraham, in his Mann ki Baat programme, stressing that awareness regarding organ donation is increasing.

PM Modi's Tribute and Call for Awareness

Speaking during the 131st 'Mann Ki Baat' episode, PM Modi sympathised with the family of Alin and said that the pain of losing a very young child is deeper. "There is no greater sorrow for any parent than losing one's own child. The pain of losing a very young child is deeper. Just a few days ago, we lost Aalin Sherin Abraham, a little innocent girl from Kerala... Awareness regarding organ donation is increasing... Medical research is also getting a boost... There are many people like Aalin who have given another life to someone by organ donation..." he said.

The Tragic Accident

Alin suffered brain death following a road accident on February 5 at Pallam Borma junction in Pathanamthitta district, where a car coming from the opposite direction collided with their vehicle. She sustained severe injuries, and her mother and grandparents were also critically hurt. After initial treatment in Changanassery and Tiruvalla, the child was shifted to Kochi, where she was declared brain-dead on February 13.

A Selfless Decision, Five Lives Saved

The family consented to organ donation soon after. Her parents, Arun Abraham and Sherin Ann John, decided to donate her organs. The infant's liver, two kidneys, heart valve and corneas were donated. A six-month-old baby undergoing treatment received the liver, becoming the youngest in the state to undergo a posthumous liver transplant. The kidneys were allocated to another child, while the heart valve and corneas were also transplanted to patients in need.

State Honours Youngest Organ Donor

Soon after, the Kerala Police had accorded a Guard of Honour to 10-month-old Alin Sherin Abraham, whose selfless contribution saved the lives of five people.

Speaking to ANI, the Kerala Health Minister Veen George said that such an act filled with love and care for humanity is a model for many others. "So, from the depths of their grief and their sorrow. So it is, it is quite, quite, I don't know how to describe that. It's such an active expression of love and care for humanity, serving as a model for many others. The parents decided to donate the organs, and Alan, their little daughter, became the youngest organ donor in the state. The state has decided to give the honour, Guard of Honour, to the little child. Now, the police have just given the Guard of Honour for the state as the state's honour, and the Honourable Chief Minister has called the family and expressed his condolences," said George.

The baby had become Kerala's youngest organ donor by giving new life to five recipients after being declared brain-dead at the hospital. (ANI)