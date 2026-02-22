Ahmedabad Customs' AIU caught a passenger from Abu Dhabi who swallowed over 135 grams of 24Kt gold worth Rs 21.89 lakh. The man was hospitalized, and three cylindrical gold capsules were recovered. An investigation is currently underway.

Ahmedabad Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) intercepted a passenger from Abu Dhabi on Saturday who was carrying over 135 grams of 24Kt gold (valued at approximately Rs 21.89 lakh) by swallowing it, officials said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Passenger Admits to Concealment

AIU officers of Ahmedabad Customs intercepted one male pax namely Sharukh, arriving from Abu Dhabi to Ahmedabad on February 19 by Air Arabia flight no. 3L 111, based on APIS profiling, according to a release from the Ahmedabad Customs Department. Upon interrogation, the patient admitted that he had concealed metallic/Contraband items in his body by swallowing them.

Medical Procedure and Recovery

Thereafter, as per the Order dated February 19, 2026, issued by the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ahmedabad, the passenger was admitted to Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad, to detect the concealment done in his body and for further investigation. At the hospital, the doctor came to find that the passenger had concealed three cylindrical capsules of yellow colour and one spherical steel-coloured ball during a stool pass.

Valuation and Seizure of Goods

The Civil Hospital vide Medical Report dated February 21 informed about the said concealment and discharged the patient. The Government Valuer conducted the valuation of the said concealed goods and submitted a certificate wherein it was certified that the metal of the three Cylindrical Shaped Capsules is gold weighing 135.200 grams having purity 999.0/24 Kt, with market value of Rs 21,89,564/- and tariff value of Rs 20,17,801/- and the fourth one is made of non-precious metal.

The fourth spherical capsules were found to be made of ferrous metal and seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, since they were attempted to be smuggled into India by way of concealment in the body without declaring to the Customs. Further investigation is in progress.