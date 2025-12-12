- Home
Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Foggy Conditions, Dry Spell to Continue; Cold Wave Likely in Karnataka
Karnataka continues to experience a prolonged dry spell, with the IMD forecasting foggy conditions in Bengaluru today. Several northern districts may face a cold wave in the next three days, while dry weather persists across southern,coastal regions.
Foggy And Cold Morning In Bengaluru
Bengaluru is expected to witness foggy conditions today, accompanied by a sharp nip in the air. The wind speed is likely to hover around 11 km per hour. The city’s maximum temperature is forecast at 28°C, while the minimum may drop to around 15°C.
Air quality remains poor, with the AQI recorded between 60 and 280 across different parts of the city.
Dry Spell Extends To Southern Interior And Coastal Regions
Dry conditions are also expected to continue across the southern interior districts, including Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru City, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kolar, Mandya, Ramanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Shivamogga, Hassan, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Vijayanagar.
Similar weather has been forecast for the coastal districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada.
The department noted that the prolonged dry spell is likely to persist without any significant change in the coming days.
Cold Wave Forecast For Northern Districts
The Meteorological Department has forecast cold-wave conditions in several northern interior districts over the next 72 hours. Areas likely to be affected include Belagavi, Bagalkot, Bidar, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Raichur and Yadgir.
Despite the cold spell, officials have clarified that no major changes in minimum temperatures are expected after the next few days.
These districts, along with Haveri, Gadag, Dharwad, Koppal, Bellary and Vijayanagar, have already been experiencing dry weather for several days.
Dry Weather Continues Across Karnataka
Karnataka has been experiencing persistent dry conditions for several days, accompanied by a noticeable drop in temperatures across many regions.
According to the Meteorological Department, dry weather continues to dominate the northern interior, coastal, and southern interior districts, and similar conditions are expected to prevail through the day.
The department has also warned that a cold wave is likely in parts of the state over the next three days, especially in districts such as Belagavi and Bagalkot, where morning temperatures are expected to dip further.
