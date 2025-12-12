Image Credit : @sriharikaranth/X

Bengaluru is expected to witness foggy conditions today, accompanied by a sharp nip in the air. The wind speed is likely to hover around 11 km per hour. The city’s maximum temperature is forecast at 28°C, while the minimum may drop to around 15°C.

Air quality remains poor, with the AQI recorded between 60 and 280 across different parts of the city.