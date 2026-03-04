Former Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya joined Holi celebrations in Hyderabad, wishing for brotherhood and harmony. President Droupadi Murmu also extended greetings, hoping the festival of colours brings joy and strengthens national unity.

Former Governor of Haryana Bandaru Dattatreya participated in Holi celebrations at Indira Park in Hyderabad on Wednesday. He joined members of the public in celebrating the festival of colours and extended his greetings on the occasion.

Speaking with ANI, "On the joyous occasion of Holi, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all citizens. May this festival of colours strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, harmony, and mutual respect in our society," he said.

The celebrations were marked by enthusiasm and festive spirit, with people gathering at the park to mark Holi with joy and harmony, he added.

President Murmu Extends Holi Greetings

President Droupadi Murmu also conveyed her heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of Holi, expressing hope for the happiness and prosperity of all citizens.

In a post on X, she said that the festival of colours spreads love and optimism, while strengthening unity and brotherhood among people. She wished that Holi brings joy to every life and inspires collective efforts toward building a developed India.

"Heartfelt Holi greetings to all my fellow citizens from my side. This festival of colours infuses love and hope into people's lives and strengthens mutual unity and brotherhood. My wish is that this festival brings happiness into everyone's life and that we all together contribute to building a developed nation," President Murmu said on 'X'.

Significance of Holi

The Holi celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil.

Holika Dahan and Celebration with Colours

The festival of Holi begins with the ritual of lighting a bonfire, known as Holika Dahan. The following day marks the more widely celebrated aspect of Holi, when people immerse themselves in joy and togetherness by playing with colours. (ANI)