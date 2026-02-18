Until recently, the Srisailam Highway belt was known largely for open plots. That narrative has changed dramatically. From Tukkuguda to Kandukur, and further towards Amangal and Kadthal, a wave of apartment complexes, villas, and independent homes is reshaping the landscape. Currently, more than 120 residential projects are at various stages of construction.

One of the biggest advantages of this corridor is affordability. Compared to West Hyderabad, property prices here are significantly lower, making it an attractive option for middle-class homebuyers. partment prices start at around ₹4,500 per square foot, which means a two-bedroom flat is available from approximately ₹55 lakh onwards. Villas, on the other hand, are priced at around ₹1.5 crore and above, depending on the project and location.

The area is also drawing strong interest from professionals working in the IT and aerospace sectors in Adibatla. Additionally, established residential and commercial hubs like Dilsukhnagar and LB Nagar are roughly 30 kilometres away, adding to the region’s connectivity advantage.