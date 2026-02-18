Next Big Thing in Hyderabad Real Estate? This Area Is Ready for a Kukatpally Style Boom
Hyderabad: Kukatpally was once on the outskirts of the city. But now, Kukatpally has become the middle of the city. Real estate experts say that another area in Hyderabad is also set to develop in the same way in the coming days.
Srisailam Highway as a real estate hub
Once known only for vacant plots, the areas surrounding Srisailam Highway are now rapidly transforming into a major real estate hub. Apartment complexes, villas, and independent houses are coming up on a large scale. Real estate activity has increased significantly, especially within a 20 kilometer radius around Future City.
Impact of Future City
Telangana government’s flagship Future City project near Srisailam Highway has injected fresh momentum into the entire region. With the Hardware Park on one side, Fab City on the other, and the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport located nearby, the area has gained strategic importance.
Once Future City is fully developed, it is expected to generate large-scale employment opportunities and boost business activity significantly. As a result, investors and real estate developers are increasingly turning their attention to this fast-emerging growth corridor.
Four-lane connectivity from ORR to Srisailam
41.5-kilometre greenfield radial road is currently being developed from Kongara Kalan to Amangal, creating a vital link between the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and the upcoming Regional Ring Road (RRR). The project is being jointly executed by Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).
In addition, plans are in place to construct a four-lane greenfield stretch from Amangal up to the proposed Srisailam Elevated Corridor. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has already prepared the necessary proposals for this extension.
Once completed, the corridor will enable seamless four-lane connectivity from Hyderabad to Srisailam. It is also expected to reduce travel time and distance for commuters heading towards Andhra Pradesh, significantly improving regional connectivity.
Housing constructions are increasing
Until recently, the Srisailam Highway belt was known largely for open plots. That narrative has changed dramatically. From Tukkuguda to Kandukur, and further towards Amangal and Kadthal, a wave of apartment complexes, villas, and independent homes is reshaping the landscape. Currently, more than 120 residential projects are at various stages of construction.
One of the biggest advantages of this corridor is affordability. Compared to West Hyderabad, property prices here are significantly lower, making it an attractive option for middle-class homebuyers. partment prices start at around ₹4,500 per square foot, which means a two-bedroom flat is available from approximately ₹55 lakh onwards. Villas, on the other hand, are priced at around ₹1.5 crore and above, depending on the project and location.
The area is also drawing strong interest from professionals working in the IT and aerospace sectors in Adibatla. Additionally, established residential and commercial hubs like Dilsukhnagar and LB Nagar are roughly 30 kilometres away, adding to the region’s connectivity advantage.
Affordable for the middle class
Plot prices in the region are still relatively within reach, making it an attractive option for both investors and end-users. In Tukkuguda, land rates currently range between ₹25,000 and ₹40,000 per square yard. In Kandukur, prices are hovering around ₹18,000 to ₹30,000 per square yard, while in Amangal, plots are available in the ₹15,000 to ₹28,000 range.
Improved infrastructure, reliable Krishna water supply, and better road connectivity are accelerating growth across the Srisailam Highway corridor. With steady development momentum, the area shows strong potential to emerge as a major residential hub over the next two years.
Note: The above details are intended for general informational purposes only. Prospective buyers and investors are advised to seek professional guidance before making any real estate investment decisions.
