T20 World Cup 2026: Who is Yuvraj Samra? Meet Canadian Teen With India link
Yuvraj Samra... this name seems set to make a big splash in world cricket. This Canadian player of Indian descent hit a century in the T20 World Cup at just 19 years old.
This Yuvraj is no ordinary guy!
In the T20 World Cup 2026, underdog teams are giving the big teams a tough time. Yuvraj Samra, a Canadian player of Indian origin, has set a memorable record in T20 history.
Yuvraj's record in the T20 World Cup...
In a T20 World Cup match, Canada's opener Yuvraj Samra gave a fantastic start, scoring 110 runs off just 65 balls. He now holds the record for the youngest centurion in T20 WC history.
Yuvraj targets Pakistani record...
Yuvraj Samra proved that Indian blood is enough to make a mark. His century broke the record held by Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad, who scored a century at 22, for the youngest T20 WC centurion.
Who is Yuvraj Samra? Is there a link to Yuvraj Singh?
Born to a family of Indian origin in Canada, Yuvraj Samra was named after Yuvraj Singh by his father, a huge fan. He trained in India and the US to become a great cricketer for Canada.
Canada loses despite Yuvraj's century
Despite Yuvraj Samra's record-breaking century, Canada lost the match. New Zealand chased down the target of 174 in just 15.1 overs, but Samra won the hearts of cricket fans.
