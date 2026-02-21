Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone for the 10th Battalion of the Assam Police in Kamrup. He praised CM Sarma for freeing land from infiltrators and stated that Assam will become an industrial hub in the next five years.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the headquarters of the 10th Battalion of the Assam Police in Kamrup, Assam, and addressed a public gathering. On this occasion, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Home Secretary and several distinguished dignitaries were present.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In his address, Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has developed Assam in every sector and in the next five years, Assam will become the industrial hub of eastern and North-Eastern India. Shah said that during the rule of the opposition party's government, infiltrators had encroached upon 174 bighas of land, which has now been freed from their possession by the present Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and today's programme is being held on that very land. He stated that the land occupied by infiltrators had posed a major threat to Guwahati, Assam, and the entire country. He added that the presence of these infiltrators was a serious challenge to the development of Assam.

New Headquarters to Enhance Security

Union Home Minister said that this headquarters, spread over an area of 124 bighas, will have residential and operational infrastructure, with barracks to accommodate 750 male and 450 female officers. In addition, a small hospital, a training centre, a firing range, a modern surveillance centre and a large sports complex for the Assam Police will also be constructed there. He said that at the very place from where security challenges had once emerged, the 10th Battalion of the Assam Police, which will eliminate those challenges, is now being established.

Shah Vows to Free Assam from Infiltrators

Shah said that during the tenure of the previous government, infiltrators had entered the region and pushed Assam's demographic situation to a dangerous level. He said that the opposition party bears direct responsibility for several areas of Assam, such as Dhubri, Barpeta, Morigaon, Darrang, Bongaigaon, and Nagaon, becoming infiltrator-dominated. Shah said that our party's government will work to free Assam from the consequences of the wrongs committed by the opposition party. He said that Himanta Biswa Sarma has freed nearly 1.45 lakh bighas of land from infiltrators. He added that Himanta Biswa Sarma has provided government jobs to more than 1.4 lakh people in Assam without corruption.

Shah said that if their government is formed again in the next five years, they will identify and deport every infiltrator from the country. Union Home Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi possesses the courage, determination, and firm resolve to free the country's land from infiltrators. He stated that the support of the state government is essential to remove infiltrators, which would never be possible if the opposition party came to power.

Shah alleged that infiltrators have become a vote bank for the opposition party. He added that once our party's government is formed, within the next five years, they will remove infiltrators not only from the electoral rolls but also from the country. Shah said that the Election Commission is conducting the SIR because the process will help identify infiltrators. He stated that the Leader of the Opposition has launched an agitation against it. He said that the country will certainly be freed from infiltrators. He said, under our government, the country is becoming free from Naxalism, and in the same way, Assam and the entire nation will also become free from infiltrators.

He said that by allowing infiltrators to enter, the opposition party handed over Assam's fertile land to them, which harmed the identity of the Assamese community and also put its cultural heritage at risk. Shah stated that the opposition party damaged all three: Jati (community), mati (land), and bheti (cultural foundation).

Focus on Assam's Culture and Development

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that during decades of rule by the opposition party, Lachit Borphukan was largely unknown, but today every child, from Gujarat to Kamakhya and from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, knows the brave Lachit Borphukan, and this has been made possible by Prime Minister Modi. He said that the Modi government has worked to promote Assam's culture and honoured the people of Assam with Padma awards. He added that it was also our party's government that conferred the Bharat Ratna upon Bhupen Hazarika and Gopinath.

Shah said that the Assam government led by our party has undertaken extensive work over the past 10 years to improve law and order in the state. He said that the opposition party had always left the North-East to its fate. He added that Prime Minister Modi has visited the North-East 80 times in the past 11 years, demonstrating that the North-East is a priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and their government.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that the government has taken several steps to develop Assam. He stated that lakhs of women have been connected with self-help groups, land rights have been granted to 2.5 lakh landless indigenous people, and special schemes have been introduced for tea garden workers. He said that on 14 February, Prime Minister Modi demonstrated that Assam is changing by landing an Air Force aircraft on a highway in the state.

Shah said that the IMDT Act of 1983 was passed in Assam by the opposition party with the sole objective of facilitating infiltrators. He stated that until Assam's land is freed from infiltrators, the state cannot remain secure, and its culture, language, and literature also cannot be protected. He alleged that the opposition party did nothing for Assam's interests, culture, or development.

Driving Economic Growth and Employment

Shah said that a semiconductor plant worth Rs 27,000 crore is coming up in Assam. He added that new courses are being created for the children and youth of Assam, transformative changes are taking place in the education sector, and the Assam government has introduced several schemes to generate employment.

Union Home Minister said that to build an Assam free from insurgency, poverty, and unemployment, and one that is developed and flood-free, our party's government should be formed again. (ANI)