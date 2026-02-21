TN CM MK Stalin said the DMK worked hard to prevent voters from being removed from the electoral list during the Special Intensive Revision exercise. He expressed confidence in a big victory for the DMK in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday said that the DMK has worked hard to ensure that voters are not removed from the electoral list during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state.

Addressing the southern zone BLA-2, BLC and BDA training conference at Kalaignar Thidal in Madurai, Stalin expressed confidence in DMK's victory in the upcoming Assembly elections. The Chief Minister said, "Through SIR, many voters were removed in various parts of India. The DMK worked hard to ensure that voters were not removed in Tamil Nadu."

Hailing victories in Tamil Nadu seats in the 2019 and 2024 General Elections, he claimed that the Centre "feared" the DMK. "The DMK is a party that was formed by the people and for the people. We are all the blood of Periyar, Anna, and Kalaignar. That is why there is a fear that if they touch us, Tamil Nadu will strike back in response. Since 2019, victory has been with our alliance. In the 2024 Parliamentary elections, we won across Tamil Nadu. Compared to then, we are now implementing many more schemes for the people. Therefore, this time, I am expecting a very big victory. I say this with confidence in the happiness of the people and the hard work of the party cadres. When you are there, I have no fear. It is us," he added.

Further, he asked the Booth Level Agents (BLA-2) and Booth Level Committee (BLC) members to continue to approach voters during the election campaign. Stalin lauded the "Dravidian model" and schemes for women and farmers in Tamil Nadu. "Until the very last moment of the campaign, we must continue to meet every family, whether they have voted for us or not. We must approach voters with humility and affection because the people are the true masters. Using the election as a reason, there was a conspiracy to suspend the women's rights assistance scheme, but we resisted it and have provided Rs 5,000. Under this Dravidian model government, we are implementing many schemes for women, children, farmers, and all sections of society. That is why Tamil Nadu is achieving unprecedented growth. This is why our opponents are disturbed and envious of this progress," MK Stalin said.

The final voter list following the SIR exercise in Tamil Nadu will be published on February 23. Meanwhile, the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for the win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance. Actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is expected to turn the Tamil Nadu polls into a three-way contest.

In the 2021 polls, the DMK won 133 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls. Congress won 18, PMK won five, VCK won four, and others won eight seats. The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by DMK, which consisted of Congress, won 159 seats collectively. While the NDA won 75 seats, the AIADMK emerged as the largest party in the alliance with 66 seats. (ANI)