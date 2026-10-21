The 14th India Chem 2026 will be held in Mumbai from October 22-24. Organized by the Ministry of Chemicals and FICCI, the event's theme is 'Advantage Bharat,' aiming to showcase India as a global chemicals hub and attract investment.

The Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, in partnership with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), will organise the 14th edition of India Chem 2026 from October 22 to 24 at Bombay Exhibition Centre, NESCO, Mumbai.

Advantage Bharat: An Emerging Global Chemicals Hub

According to a release from the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, the flagship biennial event will bring together policymakers, global industry leaders, investors, technology providers, researchers and other stakeholders to explore opportunities for collaboration, trade and investment in India’s chemicals and petrochemicals sector. The theme of the 14th edition of the event is “Advantage Bharat: An Emerging Global Chemicals Hub,” India Chem 2026 will feature an international exhibition and conference, positioning the event as a major platform for showcasing India’s industrial capabilities, technological advancements and potential as a global manufacturing and sourcing destination.

Key Dignitaries to Attend

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers & Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda will inaugurate the event. Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers & Health and Family Welfare Shrimati Anupriya Patel will grace the occasion. Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, as well as senior officers from Central and State Governments, will also attend the event.

India's Growing Prominence in the Global Chemical Market

India is the sixth-largest producer of chemicals in the world and the fourth-largest in Asia, provided this position, the 14th India Chem 2026 holds great significance, the release said. The Indian chemical industry is projected to reach USD 300 billion by 2030 and USD 1 trillion by 2040, with significant growth being witnessed. The sector’s growth potential is supported by rising demand, export opportunities, a demographic dividend, relatively low per capita consumption and enabling government initiatives.

India’s emergence as a preferred global destination is being supported by governance reforms, world-class infrastructure, robust trade and investment policies, a strong regulatory framework and the availability of skilled labour at competitive costs. The chemicals and petrochemicals sector is expected to play an important role in strengthening domestic manufacturing, expanding global value-chain participation and supporting India’s long-term economic aspirations.

Strong International Participation Expected

India Chem 2026 is expected to witness participation from more than 100 countries, including Japan, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, countries across the European Union, Latin America, Vietnam, Korea and ASEAN nations. Japan will participate as a partner country in the 14th India Chem 2026. It is significant for the strengthening of India- Japan economic cooperation, the release noted.

Exhibitors and Delegations

More than 200 Indian and international exhibitors, over 8,000 business visitors from India and abroad, and more than 50 leading CEOs from India and overseas at the Global CEOs Forum. Buyers’ delegations from South America, the United States, the European Union, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, West Europe, the Middle East, and South and Southeast Asia are also expected.

State Participation and Investment Opportunities

States with Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Regions (PCPIRs) and chemical hubs—including Gujarat, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra—will showcase their capabilities and investment opportunities.

Exhibition Scope and Segments

The exhibition will cover a wide range of products, technologies and services across chemicals, petrochemicals, process plant machinery and equipment.

Chemicals Segment

The chemicals segment will feature fine and speciality chemicals, agrochemicals and fertilizers, basic chemicals, dyes and pigments, green and sustainable chemicals, pharmaceutical ingredients, water-treatment chemicals, construction chemicals and industrial research and innovation.

Petrochemicals Segment

The petrochemicals segment will showcase polymers and engineering plastics, olefins, synthetic fibres, elastomers, aromatics and derivatives, bio-based and recycled petrochemicals, performance plastics, composite materials and speciality polymers for the automotive, aerospace and electronics sectors.

Process Plant Machinery and Equipment

The process plant machinery and equipment segment will highlight advanced machinery, process technologies, engineering and project services, digitalisation, automation, smart manufacturing, environmental and pollution-control systems, filtration and separation technologies, laboratory equipment, analytical instruments, robotics and AI-driven solutions for chemical plants.

Fostering Partnerships and Innovation

14th India Chem 2026 will open avenues for technology transfer, joint ventures, contract research and manufacturing, custom synthesis, investment in PCPIRs and chemical parks, and global sourcing from India. It will also facilitate partnerships in specialty and high-performance materials, including nanomaterials, semiconductors, composites and biodegradable polymers.

Other areas of opportunity include green and sustainable technologies, bio-based chemicals, recycling and the circular economy, environmental, social and governance (ESG) solutions, safety and compliance, start-up incubation, skill development, supply-chain and logistics services, and digital platforms for business-to-business trade.

Building on Previous Success

By bringing together industry, government, investors, academia and technology providers, India Chem 2026 aims to strengthen business linkages, encourage innovation and promote investment in a sector that is central to India’s manufacturing ecosystem. The previous edition, India Chem 2024, recorded participation from 72 countries, with 172 exhibitors, 78 global CEOs, 135 eminent speakers, 689 foreign delegates, 1,115 Indian delegates and 8,720 business visitors. The 13th edition of India Chem registered footfall of over 15000 visitors in this prestigious B2B event. It also featured 20 state delegations showcasing investment opportunities.

Connecting Global Expertise with Indian Manufacturing

Building on this participation, the 14th edition seeks to deepen international engagement, expand business partnerships and highlight India’s growing role in the global chemicals and petrochemicals industry, as per the release. India Chem 2026 will serve as a key forum for advancing the vision of “Advantage Bharat: An Emerging Global Chemicals Hub” by connecting global expertise with India’s manufacturing strengths, investment potential and commitment to sustainable industrial development. (ANI)