Azamgarh Police are investigating a woman suspect's role in the Tiger Shroff firing case. SSP Anil Kumar stated she has been living in Sonipat and has no local criminal record. The police will assist Mumbai and Delhi Police in the probe.

In a significant development related to the Tiger Shroff firing case, Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh Police threw light on the potential involvement of a woman suspect in the case, officials said on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, Azamgarh SSP Anil Kumar mentioned that the police are looking into the woman's various connections and her potential criminal background. Kumar also revealed that this woman has been living in Sonipat for the past few years with her relatives, and no criminal cases have been registered against her in local police records. Currently, the Azamgarh Police are gathering further information on the matter. The SSP disclosed that they will assist the Mumbai Police and the Delhi Police in the case.

"Information has been received regarding the involvement of a woman from village Kothiya in this case. Official details in this regard can only be provided by the Mumbai Police and the Delhi Police. According to the Azamgarh Police, this woman has been living in Sonipat for the past few years with her relatives, where she was engaged in some work. There are no criminal cases registered against her in the Azamgarh Police records. Further information regarding this matter is currently being gathered by the Azamgarh Police. The Azamgarh Police are in contact with the Delhi Police and the Mumbai Police. If they require any assistance with their investigation, the Azamgarh Police will provide it... We are looking into her various connections and their criminal background..." said Kumar.

Total Arrests Rise to 10

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have arrested seven more individuals from Haryana in connection with the firing incident linked to actor Tiger Shroff, taking the total number of suspects arrested in the case to 10. According to the Mumbai Police, leads gathered during the investigation into the attack helped them identify and arrest other suspects.

Shroff's Team Warns Against Fake Content

Meanwhile, Shroff’s management team has cautioned against the circulation of fabricated statements, AI-generated videos and other unauthorised content falsely attributed to the actor in connection with the incident. The team has said the actor has not issued any statement or video regarding the case and urged media organisations and social media users to rely on verified information. (ANI)