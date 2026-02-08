The wedding venue has been designed with clear religious symbols. At the entry gate, large cut-outs of Lord Shri Ram and Lord Hanuman have been placed. Near the wedding mandap, a picture of Lord Jagannath has been installed.

आज कानपुर स्थित कैनबेरी लॉन में डॉ. दिवाकर मिश्र जी की सुपुत्री आईएएस कृतिका मिश्रा जी एवं आईएएस श्री अंकुर त्रिपाठी जी वैवाहिक समारोह में सम्मिलित होकर नवयुगल को दाम्पत्य जीवन की शुभकामनाएं दी।



इस अवसर पर परिवारजनों से भेंट कर नवदम्पति के सुखद, समृद्ध एवं मंगलमय जीवन की कामना…

Inside the venue, big images of Lord Ram and Mata Sita have also been displayed. Coconut shells tied with sacred thread (kalawa) have been used as part of the decoration to give the mandap the look of a temple. At night, the lighting has been arranged in such a way that the place appears like a religious site.

These arrangements have become a talking point among guests.