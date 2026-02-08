Who is IAS Couple Kritika Mishra and Ankur Tripathi? All You Need to Know
IAS officers Kritika Mishra and Ankur Tripathi's wedding is underway in UP with strong Sanatan-themed decorations. Kritika, Bihar cadre SDM in Patna Sadar, got AIR 66 in UPSC 2023. Ankur, from Amethi, earlier became IPS and got AIR 50 in UPSC 2024.
Wedding underway in Kanpur: Over 50 IAS-IPS officers attend
The wedding of IAS officer Kritika Mishra and IAS officer Ankur Tripathi is currently underway in Kanpur. The ceremony has drawn wide attention because of its strong cultural and spiritual theme. The venue has been decorated in a way that reflects Sanatan traditions, giving the entire pandal the look and feel of a religious place, according to Dainik Bhaskar report.
Family members, guests, and many senior officials are expected to attend the celebrations.
Venue shows strong Sanatan theme
The wedding venue has been designed with clear religious symbols. At the entry gate, large cut-outs of Lord Shri Ram and Lord Hanuman have been placed. Near the wedding mandap, a picture of Lord Jagannath has been installed.
Inside the venue, big images of Lord Ram and Mata Sita have also been displayed. Coconut shells tied with sacred thread (kalawa) have been used as part of the decoration to give the mandap the look of a temple. At night, the lighting has been arranged in such a way that the place appears like a religious site.
These arrangements have become a talking point among guests.
Bride is a Bihar cadre IAS officer
Kritika Mishra, who is from Kanpur, is an IAS officer of the Bihar cadre. She is currently posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) in Patna Sadar. She took charge of the post on January 9.
She has also received the President’s Award in the past. In the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023, Kritika secured All India Rank 66 in her second attempt. In her first attempt, she cleared the prelims and mains but could not clear the interview.
Education and family background of Kritika
Kritika studied Arts from Class 12 up to graduation. She completed her graduation in Hindi Literature from Pandit Prithvinath College under Kanpur University. Literature has had a strong influence in her family. Her grandfather, Dr Om Prakash Shukla, writes in Braj and Awadhi. Her mother, Sushma Mishra, also has a deep interest in Hindi literature.
Kritika achieved success in the civil services without any coaching. She prepared using books and YouTube resources.
Her father, Divakar Mishra, has been a Commerce teacher at BNSD Inter College in Kanpur. Her mother works with the Life Insurance Corporation of India. Her younger sister, Mudita Mishra, is a government assistant professor in Datia.
Groom Ankur Tripathi’s roots and education
Ankur Tripathi belongs to Kachnaw village in Jagdishpur block of Amethi. His father, Surendra Narayan Tripathi, is a farmer, while his mother, Saroj Tripathi, is a homemaker. He has two siblings. His brother Ashish Tripathi studied up to MSc, and his sister Ankita Tripathi is married after completing her graduation.
Ankur’s early schooling was at DAV College, Kumarganj in Ayodhya. He completed Class 12 from Bal Vidya Mandir in Lucknow. Later, he earned a BTech degree in Computer Science from Madan Mohan Malaviya University in Gorakhpur.
UPSC journey of Ankur Tripathi
After graduation, Ankur moved to Delhi to prepare for the civil services. When the Covid pandemic began in March 2020, he returned home and continued his studies there for two years.
In 2022, he resumed his UPSC preparation again. In his first successful attempt, he secured All India Rank 513 and became an IPS officer with the North-East cadre. However, he decided to try again. In the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024, he secured All India Rank 50 and entered the IAS.
How the couple met and engagement details
It is said that Kritika and Ankur first met during their training in Mussoorie. Their conversations began there and gradually turned into a relationship. The couple got engaged in Lucknow on November 30, 2025.
The wedding is being held at Cranberry Lawn in Mainawati, Kanpur, as confirmed by Kritika’s father. A reception will be organised in Patna, although the date has not yet been finalised.
Many senior guests expected at the ceremony
More than 50 IAS and IPS officers are expected to attend the wedding. Senior public figures and office bearers, including RSS Sah Sarkaryavah Krishna Gopal, Bihar-Jharkhand Joint Organisation General Secretary Nagendra Nath, and Telangana Organisation General Secretary Chandrashekhar, along with several ministers and MLAs, are also expected to be present.
The ceremony has therefore become a major social event, combining personal celebration with public interest.
