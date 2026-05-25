Congress party workers in Moradabad protested the alleged 16-day kidnapping, torture, and gang rape of a NEET aspirant. Submitting a memorandum to the DM, they demanded arrests, security for the victim, and government accountability.

Congress party workers on Monday staged a massive protest in Moradabad, demanding justice for a NEET aspirant who was allegedly subjected to a brutal 16-day ordeal of kidnapping, torture, and gang rape. The protest, led jointly by the District and City Congress Committees, saw party members march to the District Magistrate's (DM) office to submit a formal memorandum. The party is calling for immediate accountability and sweeping measures to ensure the safety of women in the province.

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Congress Demands Justice in Memorandum

In the memorandum, the District and City Congress Committees of Moradabad jointly demanded the immediate arrest of the accused, security for the victim and her family, financial assistance to the victim, and full responsibility from the government. The party also called for stringent punishment to ensure such crimes are not repeated in the future.

Party Leaders Slam Law and Order, Detail Allegations

Reading out the memorandum, Moradabad Congress Committee President Junaid Ikram Qureshi said, "We wish to bring to your attention, with great sorrow and outrage, the state of law and order in the province, and specifically the increasing number of inhumane crimes against women. This has raised serious questions about the state of law and order in the province."

He further stated that "the joint demands included immediate arrest of all those involved in the heinous crime, strict punishment for the accused, security for the victim and her family, financial assistance, and full responsibility from the government." Qureshi alleged that a NEET student was gang-raped and kidnapped for 16 days, claiming she was subjected to severe torture and even burnt with cigarettes, adding that "all limits of atrocities have been crossed by the goons." He further stated that the memorandum was submitted to the DM, who, after speaking with the Moradabad Superintendent of Police (SP), informed them that three accused have been arrested.

Threat of Wider Protests If All Accused Not Arrested

Demanding exemplary punishment, the Congress leader said the culprits should be given the death penalty. Meanwhile, Moradabad District Congress President Vinod Gumber alleged that the District Magistrate was "displeased" due to protests being held across districts and district headquarters in Uttar Pradesh. He claimed that while three accused have been arrested, 12 individuals were involved in the incident. He stated, "Mere arrest is not enough; the National Security Act (NSA) must be invoked against them. They should be sentenced to death or life imprisonment... We trust that the District Magistrate will act effectively to protect the interests of women here. However, if these 12 individuals are not arrested, or if they ultimately fail to receive their due punishment, then the entire Congress party will take to the streets in protest." (ANI)