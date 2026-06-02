Unidentified men opened fire in Delhi's Lado Sarai. In another firing incident in New Usmanpur, a 12-year-old boy was injured. Police have apprehended two accused in the second case and recovered a country-made rifle. An investigation is underway.

Unidentified men opened gunshots in the air at Lado Sarai area in Delhi's Saket, at around 5 PM on Monday, according to Delhi police.

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The police and the forensics team arrived at the crime scene to collect evidence.

Speaking with ANI, a local said that a "similar firing incident" also took place a week ago.

Further details are awaited as the investigation is underway, according to Delhi Police.

Teenager Injured in New Usmanpur Firing, 2 Held

Meanwhile, a teenager was injured in an alleged firing incident at the New Usmanpur area here earlier in the day, Delhi police said.

Following the incident, police have apprehended two accused identified as Prankur (29 ) and Harsh (22).

"During the incident, a passerby boy age- 12 years, sustained injuries in his foot due to the firing and is currently undergoing treatment at JPC Hospital," they said.

The crime scene was inspected by the Forensic Team, which collected relevant evidence.

A case under the appropriate sections of law is being registered at New Usmanpur police station.

Police teams were deployed at various pickets to apprehend the accused.

"A country-made rifle was recovered from their possession. Efforts are on to arrest the absconding accused at the earliest"Further investigation into the matter is in progress, " the police added.

Police stated that a firing incident was reported at New Usmanpur police station during the evening hours on June 1.

"Upon reaching the spot, it was found that three individuals had opened fire in front of the residence of Dharmender (43 years), a caterer, in the area of 4th Pushta, New Usmanpur," police said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)