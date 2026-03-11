The Supreme Court of India has allowed euthanasia for Harish Rana, a man from Ghaziabad who had been in a coma for more than 12 years after a serious accident. The decision came on Tuesday after the court studied medical reports and the legal background of the case.

For the Rana family, the ruling brings mixed emotions. On one side, they feel relief that their son will finally be freed from years of suffering. On the other side, the decision also brings deep sadness as it means saying goodbye to him.

Harish Rana’s case has once again brought attention to India’s long legal debate over euthanasia, also known as the “right to die with dignity.” The final decision in his case was influenced by two important earlier legal developments, the Aruna Shanbaug case and the Common Cause judgement.

Together, these cases shaped how the law in India now deals with passive euthanasia.

A family’s long wait for justice

Harish Rana had been living in a coma or vegetative state for more than a decade. He suffered severe injuries in an accident that left him unable to respond or communicate.

For 13 years, his family cared for him and watched his condition remain unchanged. According to reports, his parents eventually approached the Supreme Court asking for permission to stop artificial life support. They requested passive euthanasia for their 31-year-old son.

Passive euthanasia means stopping medical treatment or life-support systems that are keeping a person alive, especially when there is no chance of recovery.

The court studied the request carefully and also looked at the report of a medical board. After reviewing the evidence, a bench led by Justice J.B. Pardiwala allowed the request. The court also directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi to complete the medical process required to stop treatment.

This ruling follows the legal principles set by earlier Supreme Court decisions on euthanasia.