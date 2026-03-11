From Aruna Shanbaug To Harish Rana: Key Cases That Changed India's Euthanasia Laws
SC has allowed passive euthanasia for Ghaziabad resident Harish Rana, who had been in a coma for more than 12 years. The ruling was based on legal principles set by earlier cases, including the Aruna Shanbaug judgement and 2018 Common Cause decision.
Supreme Court allows euthanasia for Harish Rana
The Supreme Court of India has allowed euthanasia for Harish Rana, a man from Ghaziabad who had been in a coma for more than 12 years after a serious accident. The decision came on Tuesday after the court studied medical reports and the legal background of the case.
For the Rana family, the ruling brings mixed emotions. On one side, they feel relief that their son will finally be freed from years of suffering. On the other side, the decision also brings deep sadness as it means saying goodbye to him.
Harish Rana’s case has once again brought attention to India’s long legal debate over euthanasia, also known as the “right to die with dignity.” The final decision in his case was influenced by two important earlier legal developments, the Aruna Shanbaug case and the Common Cause judgement.
Together, these cases shaped how the law in India now deals with passive euthanasia.
A family’s long wait for justice
Harish Rana had been living in a coma or vegetative state for more than a decade. He suffered severe injuries in an accident that left him unable to respond or communicate.
For 13 years, his family cared for him and watched his condition remain unchanged. According to reports, his parents eventually approached the Supreme Court asking for permission to stop artificial life support. They requested passive euthanasia for their 31-year-old son.
Passive euthanasia means stopping medical treatment or life-support systems that are keeping a person alive, especially when there is no chance of recovery.
The court studied the request carefully and also looked at the report of a medical board. After reviewing the evidence, a bench led by Justice J.B. Pardiwala allowed the request. The court also directed the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi to complete the medical process required to stop treatment.
This ruling follows the legal principles set by earlier Supreme Court decisions on euthanasia.
The Aruna Shanbaug case that started the debate
Although euthanasia had been discussed earlier, the biggest national debate in India began with the case of Aruna Shanbaug.
Aruna Shanbaug was a nurse working at King Edward Memorial Hospital in Mumbai. In 1973, when she was only 25 years old, she was brutally attacked by a hospital sweeper. According to reports, the attacker sexually assaulted her and strangled her using a dog chain.
The assault caused severe brain damage. As a result, Shanbaug slipped into a coma-like condition.
She remained in this state for an astonishing 42 years. During this time, nurses and staff at the hospital took care of her day and night. Her parents had passed away, and many relatives were not involved in her care.
In 2015, she passed away after spending more than four decades in that condition.
While she was still alive, writer and journalist Pinki Virani, who was also close to her, filed a petition in the Supreme Court. She asked the court to stop force-feeding Shanbaug through a tube. The request was made in the belief that it would allow her suffering to end.
Virani also requested that Shanbaug be granted euthanasia.
Supreme Court’s 2011 ruling on Aruna Shanbaug
In 2011, the Supreme Court gave an important judgement in the Aruna Shanbaug case. The court rejected Pinki Virani’s request to allow euthanasia in her specific case.
However, the court also made a significant observation. It said that passive euthanasia could be allowed in certain rare situations under strict conditions.
The court explained that such a request should ideally come from the hospital or the caregivers responsible for the patient’s daily care.
In Shanbaug's case, the hospital staff who cared for her for decades did not support stopping treatment. Because of this, the court decided not to allow euthanasia for her.
Still, the judgement was historic because it opened the door for passive euthanasia in India for the first time. It also triggered a nationwide debate on whether patients should have the right to die with dignity when recovery is impossible.
Common Cause case and the right to die with dignity
After the Shanbaug judgement, many legal experts and activists felt that India needed clearer laws about euthanasia.
An organisation called Common Cause approached the Supreme Court to address this issue. The group filed a petition asking the court to recognise the right of individuals to refuse medical treatment if they were in a hopeless medical condition.
On 9 March 2018, the Supreme Court delivered a landmark ruling in the case titled Common Cause vs Union of India.
In this judgement, the court recognised that the “right to die with dignity” is part of the right to life under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.
The ruling also introduced the concept of a “living will.”
A living will allows a person to state in advance what medical treatment they would or would not want if they become seriously ill in the future and cannot communicate their wishes.
For example, a person can write that they do not want to be kept alive on artificial life-support machines if there is no chance of recovery.
This judgement gave legal recognition to passive euthanasia and provided guidelines for hospitals and families to follow.
However, many doctors and legal experts later pointed out that some procedures and rules were still unclear.
How Harish Rana’s case used earlier rulings
The Harish Rana case relied heavily on the principles established in the 2018 Common Cause judgement.
When his parents approached the Supreme Court seeking passive euthanasia, the court examined whether the conditions set in earlier rulings were satisfied.
A medical board was asked to evaluate Rana’s condition. The doctors confirmed that he had remained in a vegetative state for many years with no realistic chance of recovery.
After studying the medical report and legal guidelines, the bench led by Justice J.B. Pardiwala allowed the request.
The court directed AIIMS in Delhi to follow the necessary medical procedures for withdrawing treatment.
This decision is considered another important step in India’s evolving legal approach to end-of-life care.
A continuing debate in India
Even though the law now recognises passive euthanasia in certain cases, the issue still remains sensitive in India.
Many people support the idea of allowing patients to die with dignity when recovery is impossible. They argue that keeping someone alive through machines for many years may only extend suffering.
Others believe that ending life support raises serious ethical and moral questions.
Doctors also face difficult decisions in such situations. They must carefully follow legal rules and medical ethics while considering the wishes of the patient and family.
The Harish Rana case once again shows how complex and emotional these decisions can be.
A case that adds to India’s legal history
Harish Rana’s case has now joined the list of major legal developments related to euthanasia in India.
From the tragic story of Aruna Shanbaug to the constitutional judgement in the Common Cause case, each step has slowly shaped the law.
These cases together created the legal path that allowed the Supreme Court to grant euthanasia in Rana’s situation.
For many families facing similar medical tragedies, the judgement may offer clarity about their rights and options under the law.
(With inputs from agencies)
