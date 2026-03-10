During his time at IndiGo, Elbers received a compensation package that included salary, bonuses and stock-based incentives. According to various media reports, his annual salary was around ₹5 crore.

However, this figure reflected only his fixed pay. The total value of his compensation was significantly higher when additional incentives and performance-linked benefits were taken into account.

Stock incentives boosted total pay

As part of his joining agreement with IndiGo, Elbers was granted 67,150 Performance Stock Units (PSUs). These stock units matured in March 2023 and were valued at about ₹12.52 crore at that time.

When these stock incentives were added to his base salary and bonuses, Elbers’ total compensation package was estimated to be around ₹17 crore during his tenure.