Pieter Elbers Salary At IndiGo: How Much He Earned Before Stepping Down As CEO
IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers stepped down on March 10 after leading the airline since September 2022. During his tenure, his annual salary was around ₹5 crore. His total compensation was higher because of bonuses and stock incentives.
IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers stepped down from his role on March 10, 2026, according to a regulatory filing by InterGlobe Aviation, the company that operates the airline under the IndiGo brand. Elbers had taken charge of the airline in September 2022. Following his resignation, Managing Director Rahul Bhatia has temporarily assumed management of the airline until a new leader is appointed.
Elbers’ exit comes a few months after the airline experienced a major operational crisis that disrupted hundreds of flights and affected a large number of passengers across India.
Annual salary at IndiGo
During his time at IndiGo, Elbers received a compensation package that included salary, bonuses and stock-based incentives. According to various media reports, his annual salary was around ₹5 crore.
However, this figure reflected only his fixed pay. The total value of his compensation was significantly higher when additional incentives and performance-linked benefits were taken into account.
Stock incentives boosted total pay
As part of his joining agreement with IndiGo, Elbers was granted 67,150 Performance Stock Units (PSUs). These stock units matured in March 2023 and were valued at about ₹12.52 crore at that time.
When these stock incentives were added to his base salary and bonuses, Elbers’ total compensation package was estimated to be around ₹17 crore during his tenure.
Long aviation career before IndiGo
Pieter Elbers has had a long career in the aviation industry. He began working in aviation in 1992 at KLM, starting as an aircraft loading supervisor at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.
Over the years, he held several managerial positions in different countries, including Japan, Greece and Italy. In 2014, he became the President and CEO of KLM, one of Europe’s major airlines. During his time there, his annual salary was reported to be around €1.4 million.
His decades of experience helped build his reputation as a senior aviation leader before he moved to India to lead IndiGo.
