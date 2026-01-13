Gurugram Weather Latest Update: Cold To Intensify As Night Falls, Know Temperature Here
Gurugram Weather Latest Update: On January 13, 2026, Gurugram, next to Delhi, will have typical January weather. The max temperature is expected to be 18°C and the minimum 6°C. The morning will be foggy, clearing up as the day goes on
Temperature
The day's max temp could reach 18°C with light clouds clearing later. The night's min temp might drop to 6°C. A cold wave is expected at night due to winds.
Fog and Rain Conditions
Humidity in Gurugram will be around 83%, causing morning fog and low visibility. The UV index is expected to be 4.1-5. No rain is expected on Jan 13.
Day's Hourly Forecast
- Morning (6-10 AM): Fog/mist, 6-10°C, high humidity.
- Afternoon (12-4 PM): Sky will clear, 15-18°C, light winds.
Evening Hourly Forecast
- Evening (After 5 PM): Clear weather, temp will drop to 10-12°C.
- After this, the temperature will continue to fall as the night deepens.
