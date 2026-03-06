The Indian Institute of Advanced Study in Shimla hosted the 27th Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan memorial lecture, delivered by Prof. Arindam Chakrabarti. A new photo gallery dedicated to Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore was also inaugurated on campus.

The 27th Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan memorial lecture was held on Friday in a dignified atmosphere at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), Rashtrapati Nivas, Shimla. On this occasion, the newly established "Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore Photo Gallery" was also inaugurated within the Institute campus.

The programme was chaired by Professor Shashi Prabha Kumar, Chairperson, Indian Institute of Advanced Study, while the memorial lecture was delivered by Professor Arindam Chakrabarti, Oxford-trained and Distinguished Professor of Philosophy at Ashoka University, Sonipat. At the beginning of the programme, Professor Himanshu Kumar Chaturvedi, Director, Indian Institute of Advanced Study, welcomed the chief guest and highlighted the intellectual legacy of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and the global relevance of Indian philosophy. He stated that the memorial lecture series organised at the Institute provides an important platform for eminent scholars from India and abroad to engage with contemporary intellectual discourse, according to a release.

Humanity as the Heart of All Beings

The theme of this year's lecture was "Humanity as the Heart and Honey of All Living Beings: The Idealistic Realism of Brhadaranyaka Upanishad." In his lecture, Professor Arindam Chakrabarti presented a philosophical interpretation of the Madhukanda of the Brhadaranyaka Upanishad, offering a deep analysis of the relationship between idealism and realism.

Referring to the Advaita philosophy of Adi Shankaracharya, the transcendental idealism of Immanuel Kant, and the humanistic thought of Rabindranath Tagore, he explained that the concepts of humanity and coexistence occupy a central place in the Indian philosophical tradition. Professor Chakrabarti also referred to contemporary global challenges such as political tensions, economic inequality, and environmental crises, and emphasised that philosophical perspectives grounded in humanity have become increasingly relevant in the present context. He described the pluralistic and integrative vision of the Upanishads as highly significant for contemporary global discourse.

Presidential Address on Indian Philosophy's Relevance

In her presidential address, Professor Shashi Prabha Kumar, Chairperson, Indian Institute of Advanced Study, highlighted the intellectual legacy of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and the continuing global relevance of the Indian philosophical tradition. She noted that institutions such as the Indian Institute of Advanced Study serve not only as centres of research and academic activity but also as important platforms for advancing India's knowledge traditions, human values, and intercultural dialogue.

Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore Photo Gallery Inaugurated

On this occasion, the newly curated Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore Photo Gallery was also inaugurated within the Institute campus. The gallery has been developed as a special exhibition space dedicated to the life, ideas, and creative contributions of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. It displays rare photographs depicting different stages of Tagore's life, his interactions with eminent personalities of his time, and his presence at international intellectual and cultural gatherings.

One section of the gallery is devoted to Tagore's literary, artistic, and theatrical works, presenting an overview of his major writings and creative expressions. Another section highlights the educational experiments and cultural activities developed at Shantiniketan and Sriniketan, illustrating Tagore's holistic vision of education that integrated learning with art, music, yoga, meditation, and community life.

The gallery is expected to serve as an important resource for visitors, scholars, and students seeking to understand the multidimensional personality of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. Speaking on the occasion, Professor Himanshu Kumar Chaturvedi, Director of the Institute, described the establishment of the Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore Photo Gallery as an important initiative. He noted that the gallery will not only showcase Tagore's multifaceted personality and creative contributions but will also introduce visiting scholars, tourists and guests to India's rich cultural and intellectual heritage.

Both events were attended by Fellows and Associates of the Institute, senior administrative officials, academicians from Himachal Pradesh University, and several renowned intellectuals and distinguished personalities from across the state. (ANI)