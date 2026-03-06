Congress's Jairam Ramesh slammed PM Modi's 'timidity' over his silence on the US-Israel attack on Iran. He praised Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez, who called the strike an 'extraordinary mistake', drawing ire from the US.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the US-Israel attack on Iran, calling it "timidity and cowardice". Additionally, Ramesh praised Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez for describing the strikes as an "extraordinary mistake" and violation of international law

"The Prime Minister of Spain--a NATO member--has just described the US-Israel assault on Iran as an extraordinary mistake and a violation of international law. His boldness in saying so must be applauded. In our case the Prime Minister's silence speaks volumes of his timidity and cowardice," he wrote on X. The Prime Minister of Spain—a NATO member—has just described the US-Israel assault on Iran as an extraordinary mistake and a violation of international law. His boldness in saying so must be applauded. In our case the Prime Minister’s silence speaks volumes of his timidity and… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 6, 2026

Spain's PM Denounces Attack as 'Extraordinary Mistake'

Ramesh's remarks came after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reiterated his opposition to the US-Israel military strikes on Iran, emphasising that his government stands firmly against war. "This government is consistent in its principles and values: No to war," Sanchez said.

Trump Demands 'Unconditional Surrender' from Iran

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Friday declared that there would be "no deal with Iran except unconditional surrender" amid the escalating West Asia conflict, asserting that Tehran must capitulate before any diplomatic negotiations can proceed. In a post on Truth Social, Trump emphasised that the US and its allies, particularly Israel, would only consider an agreement with Iran after the country's leadership completely yields and is replaced by "great & acceptable leader(s)".

Earlier on Wednesday, Sanchez reiterated his opposition to the US-Israel led attack on Iran saying the West Asia conflict risked playing "Russian roulette" with the lives of millions, reported Reuters. "This is how humanity's great disasters start ... You cannot play Russian roulette with destiny of millions," Sanchez said in his address to the Spanish people. "The position of the Spanish government can be summarised in four words: 'No to the war.' We're not going to be complicit in something that's bad for the world nor contrary to our values and interests simply to avoid reprisals from someone," Sanchez added.

US Halts Dealings with Spain Over Criticism

On Tuesday (local time), addressing a news conference alongside the German Chancellor, US President Trump said he had asked US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to stop all dealings with Spain. Spain had earlier criticised the U.S. and Israeli bombings of Iran, calling them reckless and illegal, and later banned U.S. aircraft from using naval and air bases in southern Spain for the offensive against Tehran.

Strike on Iran's Supreme Leader Ignited Tensions

The tensions follow a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other senior figures, triggering retaliatory drone and missile attacks by Iran across multiple countries in the region and raising fears of a wider conflict across West Asia.