Gurgaon Weather LATEST Update: Thunderstorms And Drizzle Alert; Check Forecast
Gurgaon Weather LATEST Update: A western disturbance will affect Gurugram on February 17, 2026. Will it rain, how much will the temperature drop, and what will be the impact on traffic? Read the full weather update
On Feb 17, 2026, Gurugram's weather will be unpredictable. The IMD says a western disturbance is active, affecting Haryana and Delhi-NCR. Expect light fog in the morning, with clouds and light rain or drizzle in the afternoon. Daytime temps will be 27-29°C, while nighttime temps will be 12-14°C.
Around 8 AM, expect light fog and partial clouds with temps at 13-15°C. By 12 PM, clouds may gather with a chance of drizzle, and temps will be 25-27°C. By 5 PM, expect dense clouds and strong winds, with temps dropping to 22-24°C. After 10 PM, cool winds will bring temps down to around 14-16°C.
The weather will change not just in Gurugram, but in nearby areas too. Thunderstorms and rain are likely in Haryana, Punjab, and Delhi-NCR on Feb 17-18. This will increase humidity and may cause a 1-2 degree temperature drop. Noida and Faridabad could see similar effects.
The rain might slightly improve air quality. The AQI is expected to be between 140 and 180, which is an improvement. This may bring some relief to respiratory patients, but the cold winds could increase the risk of colds. Wear light warm clothes and use a mask if needed.
Morning fog may slow down traffic on highways. Some flights might also be delayed at the airport. Roads should be normal, but strong winds could kick up dust. Light drizzle may continue on Feb 18, with clear skies expected from Feb 19. Always check IMD for the latest updates.
