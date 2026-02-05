Gurgaon Weather LATEST Update: Foggy Mornings, Cold Nights Expected; Check Forecast
Gurgaon Weather LATEST Update: On February 5, the cold and fog in Delhi might slow down your morning pace. Get the details on temperature, AQI, visibility, and the complete weather forecast for the coming days
Gurgaon Weather
On Feb 5, 2026, Gurugram will stay cold. Morning may bring light to moderate fog, cutting road visibility. As part of Delhi-NCR, its weather will mirror Delhi's. Commuters need extra care.
IMD
As per IMD, Gurugram's minimum temperature on Feb 5 will be 9-11°C. The daytime maximum is expected to hit 22-24°C. At night, it may drop to 8-10°C, making the cold winds feel more intense.
Light Mist or Fog
Morning will have light mist or fog, but sunshine will break through partly cloudy skies later. Winds from the north-northwest at 10-20 km/h. Good news: no rain, weather stays dry.
Fog
Fog and low winds may push Gurugram's air quality to 'poor' or 'very poor,' with an AQI of 250-350. Morning visibility might drop to 50-200m, delaying flights/trains. Use fog lights.
Cold
Cold can worsen breathing problems, so wear warm clothes and a mask. Eat vitamin C-rich foods and stay hydrated. Kids and elderly should stay indoors. Morning fog will last till Feb 8.
